The superintendent of the Lapwai School District issued a statement Saturday disputing “media reports” about the circumstances of Eric Spencer’s departure as Lapwai High School’s girls’ basketball coach.
Lewiston television station KLEW had reported in its 11 p.m. newscast Friday that Spencer had resigned after “allegations of body-shaming his players came to light” and the Lapwai school board had been preparing to fire him.
Spencer also released a statement, saying safety concerns were the reason for his resignation.
School superintendent David Aiken issued a statement saying, “Contrary to incorrect media reports, the Lapwai School District Board of Trustees has not held any recent meetings, illegal or otherwise, to address personnel matters.”
Spencer “resigned his coaching position,” Aiken wrote. “This resignation was unexpected and was a personal decision ... relating to family reasons.”
The statement goes on to say, “The Lapwai School District does not condone individuals reporting assumptions to news outlets or making statements on behalf of the District to the media. The District also discourages the use of threatening statements on social media among both students and adults. This type of behavior only takes the attention away from our amazing student athletes who deserve our unconditional support. Please model respectful, responsible, and safe behavior for our students.”
Aiken’s statement didn’t specify what “media reports” he was referring to, but he mentioned the KLEW report in an email. He mentioned no other reports.
Spencer, responding by text to the Tribune, said: “On November 21, 2019, I resigned my position as the girls basketball head coach. My resignation was primarily due to concerns about the safety of my family and myself.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of the community of Lapwai. Thank you to all of those people who supported the success of our program and thank you to all of those people who have written or spoken to me with your support.”
When asked about what safety issues he and his family could be experiencing, Spencer did not respond to a text message.
During KLEW’s brief report, the final one of its late newscast Friday, reporter Armen Araradian said Spencer’s resignation “came as the Lapwai school board was readying to fire him Thursday afternoon, and we’re still awaiting additional details from the school and district officials.” He didn’t allude to the illegality of any meeting.
Araradian mentioned no sources during the newscast but said Saturday his report was based on accounts by “multiple people that I really trust.”
A message left for KLEW news director Anna Velasquez was not returned.
Spencer coached Lapwai’s girls’ basketball team for five years and led the Wildcats to three Idaho Class 1A Division I state titles as well as five district championships.
Spencer also coached the Lapwai boys to a state championship in 2006. He later had a stint as Asotin’s boys’ coach.
Ada Marks was named interim coach for the Wildcats, who opened their season Friday with a 75-19 win against Clearwater Valley at Kooskia.