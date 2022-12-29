One game went according to Hoyle. The other ... not so much.
Today’s boys final of the Avista Holiday Tournament will have a first-time participant trying to knock off a team that has dominated the small-school class in the state of Idaho for the better part of the past two calendar years.
Shadle Park of Spokane roared back from a 15-point deficit to notch a 60-52 win against Clarkston in Wednesday’s first semifinal game at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
In the second game, two-time defending Idaho Class 1A Division I state champion Lapwai won its 42nd consecutive game, securing a 70-63 win against Class 5A Lewiston.
The Wildcats and Highlanders will face off in the final at 2:30 p.m. today at the same site.
Here’s how it all went down:
Wynott is more than a scorer
It’s hard not to talk about Kase Wynott when talking about Lapwai.
Although for the first time this season Wynott was held to fewer than 36 points, his unselfishness on the floor was a huge factor against the Bengals.
Lewiston (6-2) keyed on him almost exclusively, sometimes having three defenders in his face. That forced Wynott to dish the ball, and he proved well in that role, finishing with eight assists to go with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
“He’s just a really good basketball player,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “That’s what’s so special about the kid. He can make 40 points look effortless, but when he dishes out eight assists, that’s crazy.”
As the Wildcats adjusted their style of play, guys who normally don’t show up in the box score rose to the occasion again.
Jaishaun Sherman and Christopher Bohnee stood out for the second game in a row in limited minutes. The pair combined for 18 points and nine rebounds.
With a packed house almost resembling a state championship atmosphere, Terrell-Ellenwood Jones stepped up once again for Lapwai (7-0). He finished with 18 points on 43% shooting.
“I know I can always count on him,” Eastman said. “He showed up again tonight and it was a big stage. That’s where he shines the best, in the biggest moments.”
Jordan Bramlet had 15 points and Austin Lawrence 10 for the Bengals, who will play Clarkston at 11:30 a.m. today at the same site in the third-place game.
Stunning end
Clarkston (4-3) had an 18-4 run to end the first quarter against 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park (3-4) and went into the locker room with a 31-16 advantage.
“That was one of the best halves of basketball we’ve played all season,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “But the same thing happened, we couldn’t put four quarters together. That’s been our Achilles heel all season.”
The Bantams collapsed in the third. The Highlanders went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter to get within 38-36.
Shadle Park took its first lead at 42-40 with 4:39 remaining in regulation after a Jacob Boston layup. After that, the Highlanders never looked back.
“Putting together four quarters for us is a struggle right now,” Jones said. “In the second half, they were just able to score at a more efficient rate and we were on the opposite end of that.”
Steinwand paced Clarkston with 17 points. Boston led the Highlanders with 26 points. Ronan Redd added 17 for the winners.
SHADLE PARK (3-4)
Jacob Boston 8 8-13 26, Jordan Dever 0 0-0 0, Carson Eickstadt 1 2-6 4, Ronan Redd 6 2-2 17, Ryan Agapith 1 3-4 5, Hayden Pomerinke 0 0-0 0, Arius Esiweni 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hair 3 2-3 8, Benson Plaster 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 17-28 60.
CLARKSTON (4-3)
Xavier Santana 2 0-0 4, Landon Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mason Brown 3 2-2 8, Xander VanTine 2 0-0 5, Dominic Paulucci 0 2-2 2, Carter Steinwand 7 1-2 17, Dustin Beck 2 0-0 4, Josh Hoffman 3 1-3 7. Totals 21 6-9 52.
Shadle Park 4 12 20 24 —60
Clarkston 13 18 7 14—52
3-point goals — Redd 3, Boston 2, Steinwand 2, Taylor, VanTine.
———
LAPWAI (7-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 4-4 18, Jaishawn Sherman 3 0-0 6, Ahlius Yearout 4 1-2 9, Jalisco Miles 2 0-0 4, Christopher Bohnee 4 0-1 8, Kase Wynott 10 3-5 25. Totals 29 8-12 70.
LEWISTON (6-2)
Rylan Gomez 2 1-2 5, Carson Way 4 1-2 9, Jordan Bramlet 5 3-4 15, Parker Boyer 0 1-2 1, William White 4 0-2 8, Mike Wren 4 1-1 9, Drew Hottinger 3 0-0 6, Austin Lawrence 4 2-2 10. Totals 26 9-14 63.
Lapwai 17 15 23 15—70
Lewiston 8 13 18 24—63
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 2, Wynott 2, Bramlet 2.
