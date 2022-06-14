Lapwai forward Kase Wynott dunks the ball over Lighthouse Christian guard Micah Denny during Thursday’s Class 1A Division I boys basketball state tournament first-round game against Lighthouse Christian at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
College recruiting has started early for a Lapwai boys basketball star.
Kase Wynott received an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship from Idaho State University, he announced on social media.
The Wildcat sophomore impressed during a four-game ISU Men’s Basketball Camp on Friday and Saturday.
“After a great team camp, I am excited to announce that I have received my first D1 offer form Idaho State University,” Wynott said on Twitter. “Thank you Coach Looney and Coach White for believing in me.”
The Class 1A D1 Idaho basketball state champions played four games against teams in higher divisions during the camp. One from 2A, two from 4A and one from 5A and just like they had at the beginning of their basketball season, Lapwai did not look like the small school team.
Lapwai defeated 4A Jackson Hole of Jackson, Wyoming, 66-49, 2A West Side of Dayton 55-32, 4A Shelly 66-50 and 5A Highland of Pocatello 63-33.
Wynott was named the MVP of the team camp.
“(Wynott) is a great role model in Lapwai,” Wildcat coach Zach Eastman said. “Glad to see all his hard work pay off and dreams are coming true to play college basketball.”
Eastman said that he took his team down to the camp to give them some college experience. The team stayed in the dorms and took a tour of the Idaho State campus.
The Lapwai coaching staff went to dinner with Bengals’ coach Ryan Looney and talked about the Lapwai program and what it takes to play NCAA Division I basketball.
“(Looney) really took interest (in) Wynott after watching him in the first game,” Eastman said. “After the last game, the coach offered Kase a scholarship to their school.”
The first of many offers for Wynott, Eastman believes. “This is just the beginning of his recruitment and we will continue to work hard and keep getting bigger, stronger, faster for next year,” he said.
Wynott was not the only Wildcat player to impress.
“Ahlius Yearout really showed college coaches he is ready to step up this year,” Eastman said.