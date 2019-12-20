COTTONWOOD — KC Lussoro rang up 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists Thursday as the undefeated Lapwai High School girls’ basketball team handed Prairie its first Whitepine League Division I loss, 66-48.
Grace Sobotta tallied 15 points and four assists for the Wildcats (8-0, 4-0), and Sayquis Greene added eight rebounds. Omari Mitchell scored 14 points.
Lapwai coach Ada Marks said her team’s defense lagged in the early going but sharpened in the second half, especially on the perimeter.
LAPWAI (8-0, 4-0)
Grace Sobotta 6 1-2 15, KC Lussoro 7 4-4 18, Julia Gould 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 5 3-5 14, Glory Sobotta 1 0-0 3, Sayquis Greene 2 3-4 7, Lauren Gould 3 0-0 6, Raylin Shippentower 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 11-15 66.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-2, 4-1)
Delanie Lockett 2 0-0 4, Kristin Wemhoff 0 1-2 1, Madison Shears 2 3-4 7, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 4-6 8, Tara Schlader 1 0-0 2, India Peery 4 2-4 11, Ciara Chaffee 6 3-4 15. Totals 17 13-20 48.
Lapwai 10 15 22 19—66
Prairie 11 9 16 12—48
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta 2, Gl. Sobotta, J. Gould, Mitchell, Peery.
JV — Lapwai 54, Prairie 46
Troy 48, Potlatch 42
POTLATCH — Troy’s Morgan Blazzard tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, and Betty McKenzie contributed 14 points, five boards and five steals to lead the Trojans to a Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
“They came out with an early lead, but we adjusted and picked up our game,” Trojans coach Aaron Dail said. “They have some talented girls in the post. We did a good job meeting their physicality.”
Abby Weller kicked in 10 points for Troy (4-5, 3-2). The Loggers (4-6, 2-3) were led by Kennedy Thompson and Jordan Reynolds, who logged 17 and 10 points, respectively.
TROY (4-5, 3-2)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 6 2-2 14, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 3-4 9, Morgan Blazzard 4 5-10 13, Abby Weller 3 3-3 10, Bailey Cook 1 0-0 2, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-19 48.
POTLATCH (4-6, 2-3)
Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 1 1-2 3, Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Hamburg 2 1-2 6, Kennedy Thompson 8 1-2 17, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 2-3 2, Jordan Reynolds 5 0-4 10. Totals 18 5-13 42.
Troy 10 15 11 12—48
Potlatch 11 9 9 13—42
3-point goals — Weller, Hamburg.
Lake City 60, Lewiston 46
COEUR D’ALENE — Lake City broke away from a tight game late, mounting a run that proved the difference in the Timberwolves’ 5A Inland Empire League win against Lewiston.
“The score doesn’t show it, but it was a great game, well-played on both sides,” Bengals coach Steve Lear said. “Up until the last two minutes, it was a three- or four-point game. They just got the last run.”
Gabby Johnson and Tai Bausch had “game-ball-type” outings, Lear said. Johnson finished with 16 points and Bausch 15.
“Gabby killed it on the inside, and Tai, I don’t understand where she gets all her energy from,” Lear said.
Lear said the Bengals (1-7, 0-1) are getting over the hump.
“You sneak up on results, and they took their first step,” he said.
Lake City got 27 points from Brooklyn Rewers.
LEWISTON (1-7, 0-1)
Emily Collins 0 0-0 0, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 7 0-0 15, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 3 0-0 7, Anika Grogan 1 1-1 3, Jenika Ortiz 1 0-0 3, Gabby Johnson 5 6-8 16, Caitlin Richardson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-10 46.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE
Kendall Pickford 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Avery 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Rewers 11 4-7 27, Brenna Hawkins 5 0-0 14, Jaya Miller 3 2-2 9, Maggie Chase 0 2-2, Hailey Jo Parks 0 0-0 0, Shanley 3 0-0 8, Munoz 0 0-0 0, Stollart 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 60.
Lewiston 12 11 14 9—46
Lake City 18 11 16 15—60
3-point goals — Bausch, Grant, Ortiz, Miller, Rewers, Hawkins.
JV — Lewiston 52, Lake City 51.
Clearwater Valley 29, Kamiah 23
KAMIAH — Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling led all players with 14 points to push the Rams from Kooskia to an Upriver Rampage rivalry defeat of Whitepine League Division I rival Kamiah.
Interim CV coach Alan Reuben said his team collected some key rebounds down the stretch and forced several must-have turnovers in a defense-heavy game, played before a “hectic” environment.
The Kubs (0-7, 0-4) were led by Destiny Knight’s seven points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-5, 1-2)
Ashton Mangun 1 1-3 3, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 1 3-6 5, Shada Edwards 0 0-0 0, Martha Smith 0 4-10 4, Kadance Schilling 6 2-9 14, Alicia Reuben 1 0-0 3, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-28 29.
KAMIAH (0-7, 0-4)
Marlee Engledow 2 0-0 4, Logan Landmark 1 0-4 2, Zayda Loewen 0 0-2 0, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Jazzy Oatman 1 0-6 3, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Sarah Bytheway 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 2-2 4, Destiny Knight 2 1-11 7, Irene Popp 0 1-2 1, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Claire McNall 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 4-27 23.
Clearwater Valley 10 3 5 11—29
Kamiah 5 2 6 10—23
3-point goals — Reuben, Oatman, Knight, McNall.
Kendrick 63, Valdez 41
SITKA, Alaska — Lauren Morgan led Kendrick to a victory, posting 21 points and five assists against Valdez of Alaska in the Coastal Holiday Shootout.
Mya Brown tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Tigers. Abi Cook contributed eight points, rounding out a solid performance from the Tigers front court.
“I thought our bigs really jelled tonight,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “All three bigs played well, but Abi came in and sparked us with nice finishing at the rim.”
KENDRICK (6-2)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 6 2-2 14, Drew Stacy 2 1-2 5, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Minda Sandino 0 1-2 1, Lauren Morgan 6 6-9 21, Erin Morgan 4 0-3 8, Abi Cook 4 0-0 8, Megan Brocke 1 0-1 3. Totals 24 10-19 63.
VALDEZ
Rese King 3 3-6 11, Ambrosia Woodgat 1 0-0 2, Riley King 1 0-0 2, Kylie Gilbert 1 2-4 5, Jade holmes 3 0-0 6, Julian Fleming 2 1-4 6, Chloe Auble 4 0-0 9. Totals 15 6-14 41.
Kendrick 10 20 9 24—63
Valdez 7 12 12 10—41
3-point goals — Tweit, L. Morgan 3, Brocke 1, King 2, Gilbert 1, Fleming, Auble
St. John Bosco 49, Timberline 42
COTTONWOOD — Erin Shmelik connected on six field goals, also going 4-of-7 from the line, to account for 16 points to go with 17 rebounds for St. John Bosco in a Whitepine League Division II win against Timberline of Pierce/Weippe.
In a hard-fought win, the Patriots put together a run in the fourth quarter to close it out behind Lexi Currier, who drilled back-to-back 3-pointers.
“I thought Lexi really spurred us late,” SJB coach Alex Frei said. “I also liked what Erin was bringing us. She pulled down rebounds in the fourth when it mattered most.”
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-2 2, Chasta Jared 8 3-6 20, Krystal Dahl 3 3-4 10, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 2 3-4 7, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 1-3 3. Totals 15 11-19 42.
ST JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (2-4, 2-4)
Erin Shmelik 6 4-7 16, Dani Sonnen 2 0-2 4, Lexi Currier 2 6-11 12, Jade Prigge 7 0-0 14, Jessie Sonnen 1 1-2 3, Makayla Rose 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-22 49
Timberline 8 10 6 18—42
St. John Bosco 8 9 6 26—49
3-point goals — Currier 2.
Grangeville 54, Nyssa 31
NYSSA, Ore. — The Grangeville Bulldogs were led by the floor game of Bailey Vanderwall, who went for 10 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals and five assists in a Nyssa Christmas Tournament victory against the host school.
Camden Barger chipped in 17 points and five assists. Grangeville never trailed and held Nyssa to 13 points in the first half.
“Vanderwall was like a spider monkey tonight,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “She really did well tonight and was extremely active with her hands, disrupting passes.”
GRANGEVILLE (7-2)
Camden Barger 6 5-6 17, Hayden Hill 2 1-2 5, Talia Brown 2 0-2 5, Macy Smith 2 2-4 6, Megan Bashaw 0 0-2 0, Zoe Lutz 1 0-2 2, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 4 2-2 10, Colby Canaday 3 2-3 9, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-20 54.
NYSSA
Laney Hartley 0 0-1 0 , Jacey Hartley 1 0-1 2, Syriah Trujillo 0 4-4 4, Brooklyn Johns 1 0-1 2, Kailani Schulthies 0 1-3 1, Brenda Trujillo 1 0-0 2, Britain Hartley 2 0-0 4, Hailey Castro 0 0-0 0, Lynzie Torres 1 0-0 2, Lydia Woodruff 2 1-2 5, Gracie Johnson 2 5-7 9. Totals 10 11-19 31.
Grangeville 11 17 12 14—54
Nyssa 4 9 8 10—31
3-point goals — Brown, Canaday
JV — Grangeville 40, Nyssa 30
Pullman Christian 42, Christian Center 25
SPOKANE — The sister tandem of Grace and Faith Berg poured in 19 and 18 points, respectively, to guide Pullman Christian to a Mountain Christian League win against Christian Center of Hayden at Spokane’s HUB Sports Center.
Grace Berg had five steals, and Faith finished with four steals and four assists to help the Eagles (4-1) sprint away in the third quarter with a suffocating press defense.
“They really run out offense,” Eagles coach Trent Goetze said of the Bergs. “They point people around very well. Just a wonderful job.”
Annie Goetze contributed five assists and five boards.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (4-1)
Faith Berg 7 0-0 18, Annie Goetze 1 0-0 2, Samantha Schaffer 0 0-0 0, Claire Wilson 0 0-0 0, Grace Berg 9 1-3 19, Kate Cummings 1 0-0 2, Alina Combs 1 0-0 2, Lindsay Todd 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-3 42.
CHRISTIAN CENTER-HAYDEN (1-1)
Chloe Sisco 1 0-0 2, Natalie Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mariella Cashon 2 0-0 4, Emma James 2 3-4 9, Gab Williams 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Wiggers 1 0-0 3, Juliette Gilmore 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-4 25.
Pullman Christian 12 7 13 10—42
Christian Center 8 4 2 11—25
3-point goals — F. Berg 3, Wiggers, James 2, Taylor.
Oakesdale 48, Asotin 23
ASOTIN — The Asotin Panthers were held to three points in the first and fourth quarters in losing to Oakesdale for the second time this season.
Kayla Paine tallied 12 points and six rebounds for Asotin, and Denham had four steals.
The Panthers committed fewer turnovers against Oakesdale this time but were affected by the visitors’ pressure in other ways.
OAKESDALE
Jessie Reed 4 3-6 11, Lizzy Perry 4 5-6 13 , Bree Rawls 2 0-0 6, Marilla Hockett 0 0-0 0, Julie Baljo 3 1-4 10, Kyla Hansen 1 0-0 3, Lauryn Rawls 0 0-0 0, Louellen Reed 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 0-0 0, NA 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 10-18 48.
ASOTIN (1-5)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bailey 1 3-6 5, Kayla Paine 4 2-2 12, Taylor Wilkinson 2 1-1 4, Karlie Koch 0 0-0 0, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 1 2-4 4, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 1 0-0 2, Emily Elskamp 0 0-1 0. Totals 9 7-14 23.
Oakesdale 12 18 10 8—48
Asotin 3 7 10 3—23
3-point goals — B. Rawls, Baijo 3, Hansen.
BOYS
Deary 58, Troy 47
TROY — Brayden Stapleton racked up 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Deary to a nonleague win against Troy.
Bodee Swanson added eight rebounds and London Kirk seven as the Mustangs offset a height disadvantage. Karson Ireland contributed 12 points.
“Basically we tried to speed the game up,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said. “We kept the pressure on them the entire game and it ended up working.”
DEARY (5-2)
Bodee Swanson 3 1-2 7, Brayden Stapleton 5 9-10 20, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 3 0-1 7, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 4 2-3 12, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 4 0-0 10. Totals 20 12-16 58.
TROY
Grayson Foster 1 3-4 6, Zachary Stoner 10 4-7 24, Tyler Heath 1 1-2 3, Kaiden Codr 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 1 0-2 3, Rhett Sandquist 5 1-4 11, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-19 47.
Deary 15 11 13 19—58
Troy 14 10 8 15—47
3-point goals — Kirk, Stapleton, Ireland 2, Wilcox, Foster, Sanderson.
JV — Troy 48, Deary 42
Kamiah 63, Clearwater Valley 36
KAMIAH — Kamiah’s Jace Sams finished with 23 points and added 13 rebounds to lead the Kubs to a Whitepine League Division I win against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia during the schools’ Upriver Rampage rivalry game.
“He’s good about getting to the rim,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said of Sams.
Kamiah (4-3, 2-3) went up by 11 points at the end of the first, but “got a little too relaxed,” Skinner said, and allowed the Rams to trim the lead to five.
But the Kubs “took away their dribble drive, and that’s what they’re good at,” Skinner noted, which allowed Kamiah to cruise, controlling the glass and shooting efficiently from the free-throw line.
Kamiah got 10 points from Titus Oatman and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Sam Brisbois. CV was led by Tyce Pfefferkorn’s 13 points.
Kamiah and CV teamed up to raise more than $7,000 in cash and canned goods for local food banks.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 3 0-2 6, Tyler Pressley 1 0-0 2, Connor Jackson 3 0-0 6, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 3 2-3 9, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 4 2-6 13. Totals 14 4-11 36.
KAMIAH (4-3, 2-3)
Titus Oatman 3 2-2 10, Kaden Mercer 2 0-0 4, Sam Brisbois 4 2-2 11, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 2 0-0 4, Kavan Mercer 1 2-2 4, Jace Sams 9 5-6 23, Wyatt Wilcox 0 1-2 1, Luke Krogh 1 2-2 4, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 14-16 63.
Clearwater Valley 3 17 7 9—36
Kamiah 14 11 16 22—63
3-point goals — L. Francis, Ty. Pfefferkorn 3, Oatman 2, Brisbois.
Grangeville 63, Highland 34
CRAIGMONT — Tori Ebert had 10 points to lead the Bulldogs to a nonleague victory against Highland. Aiden Anderson and Blake Schoo posted nine points each.
“We did well sharing the ball tonight,” Grangeville coach Larson Anderson said. “It was a balanced attack and a great team effort.”
GRANGEVILLE (4-2)
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 2, Tescher Harris 1 0-0 3, Blake Schoo 4 0-1 9, Aiden Anderson 4 1-2 9, Kyle Frei 3 1-2 8, Tori Ebert 5 0-0 10, Caleb Frei 3 1-2 8, Dane Lindsley 4 0-2 8, Jared Lindsley 2 0-0 4, Jesus Perez 0 0-0 0, Nate Reuter 1 0-1 2. Totals 29 2-10 63.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Dalton Davis 3 0-0 6, Lane Wassmuth 4 0-0 10, Logan Sheppard 1 1-2 3, Conor Morris 4 2-4 10, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 2 0-0 5, Saibon Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, David Boswell 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-6 34.
Grangeville 19 20 10 14—63
Highland 8 12 9 5—34
3-point goals — Schoo, Harris, Frei, Hambley, Wassmuth (2).
St. Maries 47, Potlatch 44
ST. MARIES — Committing numerous turnovers and missing a late shot that could have forced overtime, Potlatch suffered its first loss of the season in a nonleague game against St. Maries despite 19 points by Connor Akins.
Two late turnovers were particularly pivotal as the Loggers got outscored 9-4 in the fourth quarter and slipped to 5-1 three days after knocking off Moscow.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
POTLATCH (5-1)
Brayden Hadaller 6 0-1 13, Connor Akins 8 2-2 19, Tyler Wilcoxson 2 4-5 8, Ty Svancara 1 0-0 3, Justin Nicholson 0 1-2 1, Jerrod Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-10 44.
ST. MARIES
Greyson Sands 0 1-2 1, Coleman Ross 7 0-0 15, Randie Becktel 4 0-0 8, Tristan Nelson 2 0-0 6, Brett Stancil 2 0-0 6, Grant Peet 0 0-0 0, Sean Elliot 0 0-0 0, Eli Gibson 3 0-1 6, Justin Ledbetter 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-5 47
Potlatch 11 15 14 4—44
St. Maries 13 13 12 9—47
3-point goals — Hadaller, Akins, Svancara, Ross, Nelson, Stancil 2.
JV — St. Maries def. Potlatch.
Valdez 72, Kendrick 40
SITKA, Alaska — An 11-point deficit ballooned to 31 in the third quarter as Kendrick bowed to Valdez of Alaska in the Coastal Holiday Shootout.
Jagger Hewett scored 18 points and Alex Sneve added for 14 for the Tigers, who are the only non-Alaskan team in the tourney.
“They put up a huge third quarter on us,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “Our boys started to see some of the challenges of traveling such a distance. You could see they were tired. It was a good experience.”
VALDEZ
Hunter Mathews 1 2-2 4, Payton Gage 1 0-0 2, Aiden McAtee 1 0-1 2, Rafael Alfaro 2 2-2 6, Jimmy Chavez 2 0-0 6, James LeTendre 4 0-0 11, Hayden Howard 1 0-0 2, Storm Rohrer 6 0-0 12, Jalen Freeman 8 0-1 16, NA 1 0-0 2, Douglas Cummins 4 1-4 9. Totals 31 5-9 72.
KENDRICK
Alex Sneve 5 2-4 14, Chase Burke 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 7 1-4 18, Kolby Anderson 0 4-6 4, Tavien Goldsberry 2 0-3 4, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-17 40.
Valdez 15 16 27 14—72
Kendrick 12 8 7 13—40
3-point goals — Chavez 2, LeTendre 3, Hewett 3, Sneve 2.
Pullman Christian 53, Christian Center 43
HAYDEN, Idaho — Shane Shaffer scored 17 points and Keaton Hewitt collected 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as Pullman Christian defeated Christian Center in a Mountain Christian League game.
Shaffer added three assists and three steals for the Eagles (5-1, 4-1), who got 12 points from Erik Brown.
Eagles coach Jamie Gleason said his team looked sharper after making a halftime defensive adjustment.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-1, 4-1)
Garrett McClure 2 2-3 7, Keaton Hewitt 4 3-3 11, Tristan Yocum 2 2-3 6, Erik Brown 4 3-4 12, Shane Shaffer 6 3-7 17, Kyle Gleason 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 13-21 53.
CHRISTIAN CENTER-HAYDEN
Peyton Owens 5 0-2 13, Carey Sovereign 3 0-0 7, Morgan O’Brien 6 1-2 13, AJ Curson 3 0-0 7, Jacob Helwich 0 1-1 1, Brock Owens 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-5 43.
Pullman Christian 11 10 15 17—53
Christian Center 10 16 5 12—43
3-point goals — Brown, McClure, Shaffer 2, P. Owens 3, Sovereign, Curson.
JV — Christian Center 35, Pullman Chr. 31.
Oakesdale 49, Asotin 24
ASOTIN — Shooting 10-for-41, Asotin saw its two-game winning streak end decisively with a nonleague loss to Oakesdale.
Nick Heier led the Panthers with six points.
“They just beat us in every facet of the game tonight,” said Asotin coach Seth Paine, whose inexperienced team is undergoing “on-the-job training.”
OAKESDALE
Kit Hockett 5 1-2 12, Tyler Bobber 2 3-4 8, Ryan Henning 2 0-0 5, Matt Hockett 5 0-0 10, Simon Anderson 4 0-0 11, Gavin Shrope 0 3-4 3. Totals 18 7-10 49.
ASOTIN (3-3)
Mason Nicholas 1 0-0 2, Preston Overberg 1 0-0 2, Brayden Barnea 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nicholas 1 0-0 3, Jace Overberg 0 0-2 0, Noah Renzelman 2 0-2 4, Kaden Aldus 1 0-0 2, Nick Heier 3 0-0 6, Aaron Boyea 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 1 2-2 5, Dylan Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-6 24.
Oakesdale 17 12 6 14—49
Asotin 8 8 4 4—24
3-point goals — Hockett, Bobber, Henning, Anderson 3, Nicholas, Denham.
JV — Oakesdale def. Asotin.