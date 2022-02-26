Wherever Lapwai basketball goes, a party is sure to follow.
That was the case Friday at jam-packed Lewiston High School, where an estimated 1,500 fans watched the Wildcat boys stomp Kamiah 67-33 in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district final.
The supporters of both teams came out in full force, with fans packing in the lower and upper levels and more lining the railing overlooking the court.
It was rumored to be the biggest crowd to watch a game at the new Bengal gymnasium.
“Our fans showed up tonight and when our fans come, our boys are always ready to play,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “It definitely means everything to us.”
The gym erupted after every big 3-pointer, blocked shot, steal and fast-break layup. But none of the roars were louder than when Lapwai star and future Idaho Vandal Titus Yearout delivered the play of the game.
The 6-foot-2 senior point guard poked away the ball for a steal and took it coast-to-coast before leaping up between two defenders and throwing down a one-handed dunk that made it 48-22 midway through the third quarter.
“He’s the best player in the state,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “People have made other topics about other people being the best player in the state, but he’s absolutely the best player in the state. He makes his entire team better.”
Moments later, it was deja vu as Yearout snagged another steal and bolted towards the hoop again, this time settling for a finger-roll layup that put the top-ranked Wildcats up by 30.
The crowd groaned, anticipating and hoping for another monster slam.
Yearout finished with 20 points and teammate Kase Wynott matched him with 20 of his own, 13 of those coming in the second quarter.
Kamiah, ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll, was led by Everett Skinner’s 11 points.
The Kubs enjoyed a 7-5 lead early in the game before a Yearout 3-pointer put Lapwai up for good. A putback by Wynott and a couple of treys from Kross Taylor (8 points) followed and the Wildcats led 20-11 at the end of the quarter.
They extended the advantage to 40-16 by halftime.
Lapwai (24-0) averages a state-best 84 points per game, and has surpassed 100 points three times, but Eastman said the high-flying offense starts with tough defense on the other end. The team’s ability to rack up turnovers turns into transition offense that no teams have figured out how to stop yet this season.
“I just noticed our defense got turnovers and it turned into easy offense,” Eastman said. “We got a lot of layups and when we’re getting a lot of layups, then we’re really hard to beat when we’re in transition.
“We had some players make shots early. Kross Taylor and Titus Yearout came out in the first quarter and hit a bunch of shots and that kind of helps us get the ball rolling.”
Lapwai’s run this season has been so dominant that the Wildcats have beaten opponents by more than 40 points 12 times and have twice defeated Class 5A schools — Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston — programs four classifications above them.
“Congrats to Lapwai,” Skinner said. “This is probably the best basketball team in the state of Idaho that I’ve seen in my 40-plus years of living.”
High praise but the numbers and eye test seem to match up with it.
Lapwai and Kamiah (18-6) each are playing in the state tournament that starts March 3 at Vallivue High School in Caldwell, where the Wildcats will be heavy favorites to defend their title.
But it won’t just be the teams making the trek to the Boise area. Many of the 1,000-plus in attendance for this one will be in the stands to watch their team compete, just like they were when the Wildcats’ girls team won its crown there Feb. 19.
“Every time we break (a huddle), we say ‘family,’ and that’s not just the kids on our team, that’s our whole community,” Eastman said. “We’re all one, so we travel deep.
“We’ve got 15 guys on the bench, we’ve got a thousand in the crowd. This is very important to us. We like to show our pride.”
KAMIAH (18-6)
Kaden DeGroot 1 0-1 2, Jack Wilkins 2 0-0 4, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Jaydon Crowe 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 0 0-0 0, David Kludt 1 1-2 3, Tug Laughran 1 0-0 3, Everett Skinner 4 0-0 11, Brady Cox 3 0-0 6, Kavan Mercer 0 2-4 2, William Millage 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-7 33.
LAPWAI (24-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 2, Titus Yearout 8 2-4 20, Kross Taylor 3 0-0 8, Mason Brown 1 3-4 5, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Christian Brown 0 0-0 0, Ahlius Yearout 1 0-0 2, Simon Henry 0 1-2 1, Alexander Ellenwood 1 2-4 4, Kase Wynott 7 5-7 20. Totals 24 13-21 67.
Kamiah 11 5 12 5 — 33
Lapwai 20 20 16 11—67
3-point goals — Skinner 3, Loughran, Yearout 2, Taylor 2, Mitchell, Wynott.
