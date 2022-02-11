Lapwai and Prairie might have split their regular-season meetings, but the postseason is where the Wildcat girls shine the brightest.
Lapwai is no stranger to the big stage, and winning its eighth consecutive Whitepine League Division I championship didn’t make it any less sweet Thursday at Lewiston High School.
A trophy topped with a golden basketball was the second-ranked Wildcats’ prize for topping the third-ranked Pirates 67-51.
“It feels really awesome because we were a little disappointed in ourselves in our last league game (against Prairie),” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said, “but our focus today was, even though it’s not for seeding this year, we wanted to come out and win the district title.”
The Wildcats (18-3) and Pirates (16-4) each won on their home courts during the regular season, but Lapwai never trailed at the raucous Lewiston gymnasium.
Lapwai started the game with back-to-back 3-pointers by Grace Sobotta and Lauren Gould — a preview of what was to come in a first quarter when the Wildcats hit five from outside and led 21-14. They extended their lead to 37-23 at halftime, hitting eight from distance in the half.
“All year, though, we’ve been struggling from the 3-point line and today, it just kind of clicked,” Marks said. “In practice, we work our 3s, and everything started falling for us. Just kind of had to keep that momentum going.”
No one was hotter than Sobotta, who hit five 3s for 15 points.
“Grace, she’s been struggling scoring offensively and so today, she played like a senior and a leader and we were trying to get it to her until she missed,” Marks said. “I was really glad she came out ready to play tonight.”
Prairie hung around, working the ball in the paint with pristine post play from Tara Schlader (22 points) and driving layups from Kristin Wemhoff (12).
But in the words of Prairie coach Lori Mader, “You can’t exchange twos for 3s and expect to catch up.
“The first half, they were extremely hot … I give credit to them, they’re a good team, they play hard, work hard and move well together,” Mader said.
Lapwai cooled off in the second half only to pick it up on the defensive end.
The Wildcats’ fast-paced tempo forced the Pirates into a smattering of turnovers that led to fast-break points on the other end.
Lapwai guard Jordyn McCormack-Marks executed a dirty crossover in the fourth quarter that resulted in a jumper that extended the lead to 21 points with less than four minutes to play — her team’s largest advantage of the game.
McCormack-Marks joined Sobotta with 15 points and Sayq’is Greene added 13 for the Wildcats.
There were so many fans from the two schools at the game that some had to sit in the upper levels. Noise was a factor all game long.
The chaotic atmosphere and Lapwai’s tough defense knocked Prairie out of its rhythm in the second half, Mader said.
“We need to buckle down, we need to take care of the ball, we need to not get caught up in the wave of the game and just play our game,” Mader said. “… Don’t let the crowd get us into a sped-up game and I felt like that kind of happened at times.”
With the league championship in the rearview mirror, the two schools will advance to the state tournament with solid seeds.
Lapwai will be the No. 1 seed and Prairie the No. 3 seed when the tournament tips off Thursday at Columbia High School in Nampa. Butte County is the No. 2 seed.
“You play the game for a reason and state’s a whole different show,” Mader said.
LAPWAI (18-3)
Grace Sobotta 5 0-0 15, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 7 0-1 15, Ama George 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 1 1-1 3, Lauren Gould 1 1-2 6, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Kahlees Young 0 2-4 2, Qubilah Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Amaris Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Samara Smith 2 2-4 7, Sayq’is Greene 4 3-6 13. Totals 24 9-18 67.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (16-4)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 4 4-6 12, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 1 0-0 2, Ali Rehder 0 4-4 4, Josie Remacle 1 2-2 4, Tara Schlader 7 7-10 22, Laney Forsmann 3 0-0 7. Totals 16 17-22 51.
Lapwai 21 16 14 16—67
Prairie 14 9 12 16—51
3-point goals — Sabotta 5, Greene 2, McCormack-Marks, Smith, Gould, Forsmann.
