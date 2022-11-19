Troy junior Alura Hawley hit a layup as the buzzer sounded to put an end to the first quarter Friday, and the crowd at Lapwai High School came unglued as the last-second layup put an end to the Wildcats’ 37-point run.
Just another game for Lapwai.
Troy junior Alura Hawley hit a layup as the buzzer sounded to put an end to the first quarter Friday, and the crowd at Lapwai High School came unglued as the last-second layup put an end to the Wildcats’ 37-point run.
Just another game for Lapwai.
The Wildcats continued to roll from there and beat their Whitepine League Division I foe 98-22.
“We got a quick start and we stressed playing better defensively,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “They did a lot better (defensively) tonight, especially after last week’s game (52-44 loss to Melba).”
Every player for Lapwai scored, with veterans Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Lauren Gould leading the charge with 16 points apiece.
“(Gould) has always been a quiet leader,” Marks said. “She’s someone who can count on to be a leader and she’s always bringing it.”
Here are some takeaways:
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks better than average
When watching the Wildcats (2-1) go about their business, it’s hard to pick out an individual performance that sticks out because of how fast they operate.
Freshman Jaelyn McCormack-Marks stood tall on both ends of the floor in this one. She finished with 14 points, seven steals, seven assists and six rebounds.
“I think today she didn’t worry so much about making mistakes,” Marks said. “She was a lot better mentally and she’s always been a hard worker, and tonight was a result of that.”
Defensively, she was constantly bringing pressure, especially in the first half as she notched five of her steals in the first 16 minutes.
“She was doing better, playing defense with her feet and not her hands,” Marks said. “She’s really long and that’s helping her a lot.”
Lockdown defense
The Wildcats allowed single-digit points in three out of the four quarters by really putting the heat on Troy (0-2).
The pressure the Trojans faced made it hard for them to even put up a shot as they went 8-for-34 (23 percent) from the field.
“We’re back into league play,” Marks said. “We wanted to come out hot on both ends of the court. We got our jitters out the first two games and now we’re ready to play.”
Lapwai didn’t make many mistakes either with just nine fouls, sending Troy to the foul line six times, making three. Dericka Morgan led the Trojans with 10 points.
Always reloading
Coaches in the Whitepine League Division I must be tired of all the talent that comes through Lapwai year in and year out.
It wasn’t long before Marks decided to put in the reserves. When she did, there wasn’t much of a drop-off. Freshmen Madden Bisbee and Skylin Parrish did damage with 12 and eight points apiece.
“All these girls that are playing have played since they were little,” Marks said. “They don’t want to lose. They go into the game ready for a fight and that’s the mentality.”
TROY (0-2)
Hailey Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 1-2 3, Katie Gray 1 0-0 3, Alaura Hawley 1 2-4 4, Bethany Phillis 1 0-0 2, Dericka Morgan 4 0-0 10. Totals 8 3-6 22.
LAPWAI (2-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 2-2 14. Jordan McCormack-Marks 8 0-0 16, Amasone George 2 2-2 6, Skylin Parrish 5 0-0 12, Andraeana Domebo 3 0-0 6, Lauren Gould 7 2-3 16, Jayden Leighton 5 0-0 10, Taya Yearout 1 0-0 2, Qubilah Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Madden Bisbee 4 0-0 8. Totals 44 6-7 98.
Troy 2 11 4 5—22
Lapwai 37 24 19 18—98
3-point goals — Morgan 2, Gray, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Parrish 2.
JV — Lapwai def. Troy.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.