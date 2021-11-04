The Whitepine League produced five high school football playoff teams, making up almost half of the field in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament.
Four of those teams are still alive after three teams won during this past weekend’s first round (Genesee, Lapwai, Potlatch) and Prairie of Cottonwood receiving a first-round bye. Lapwai knocked off league foe Clearwater Valley 56-6, setting up another showdown between league teams this weekend as the fifth-seeded Wildcats (7-2) will tangle with the No. 4 seed Pirates (8-0) at 6 p.m. Friday in Cottonwood.
The two teams met Oct. 8, and Prairie dismantled Lapwai 58-26. The Wildcats had six turnovers in that one, and coach Josh Leighton is hoping his team will avoid the same fate.
“We weren’t consistent,” Leighton said. “For example, we drove the ball down to the 1-yard line right before halftime and we had a bad snap. We can’t turn the ball over like we did last time.”
Lapwai hasn’t beat Prairie since 2016, which also was the last time the Wildcats won a league title.
“They’ve been consistently dominant,” Leighton said “They’re always in the playoffs and they’ve played in state title games. They’re just so consistent, the only time Prairie loses consistency is in the game and that’s if you’re lucky.”
The Wildcats offense is directed by University of Idaho basketball commit quarterback Titus Yearout. The Prairie defense did a good job limiting Yearout in their previous contest, forcing two interceptions. The mobile quarterback also was held to 36 rushing yards.
“Contain is the keyword. You have to keep him in the pocket,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “We have to put pressure on him because he has receivers that can get open down the field. Our defensive
backs will have to play the best game they’ve played all year on Friday.”
The threat of Yearout running the ball also is going to be in the back of the minds of Prairie’s players.
“Even if you take away everything in the passing game, you have to worry about what he can do with his legs,” Hasselstrom said. “We have to make sure we get him out of his comfort zone.”
The Wildcats limited Clearwater Valley’s rushing attack this past Friday. Leighton is hoping that his team can build on that success.
“A lot of what they do scheme-wise is similar to what Prairie does,” he said. “Prairie executes the run plays on a higher level than Clearwater Valley does, but it’s the same core plays with the dives, cross backs, and tosses. It’s their bread and butter, having that data against Prairie might help us ... might.”
Grangeville at West Side
The Bulldogs (3-5) are the No. 8 seed in the Class 2A state tournament, and hope to begin a Cinderella run with a win at top-seeded West Side (8-0) at noon Pacific on Saturday.
“These guys are good,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “They’re two-time state champs and are extremely well-coached. We played them last year down there, and it was a great atmosphere with a huge crowd.”
The biggest point of emphasis for Grangeville this year has been its offensive and defensive lines. According to Adams, that’s one area where he feels the Bulldogs have an advantage.
“I think we match up really well against them upfront,” he said. “West Side is built on speed and our line is really fast.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs will have a tall task trying to stop the various talented players on the West Side offense.
“Cage Brokens is their fullback and he’s a heck of a football player,” Adams said. “He’s (one of) their linebacker(s) too. He reminds me of Caleb Frei for us.”
Adams also gave praise to West Side quarterback Blaize Brown.
“He’s a smooth operator,” he said. “You can’t shake that kid, he has ice in his veins, he plays with confidence.”
On offense, the Bulldogs will turn to their run game.
“We have to create angles for our run game to be successful,” Adams said. “There’s no reason to get too far away from the wheel. We’re going to do what we can do and master our craft.”
Grangeville hasn’t made a trip down south this season, but that’s not a worry to the Bulldogs, who have made the playoffs every year during Adams’ 12-year tenure as the coach.
“I don’t believe in traveling being an issue,” he said. “I try to tell our kids I don’t care if we have to drive 15 hours to get to a game or 15 minutes we need to come off that bus ready to play.”
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.