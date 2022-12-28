After a tight first quarter, Lapwai’s boys basketball team was able to outscore Moscow in three out of four quarters en route to a 70-54 win in Tuesday’s first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College to extend its win streak to 42 games.

“I thought we came out with a ton of energy,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said. “This is one that we want badly. We want to come out and play well against good competition.”

