After a tight first quarter, Lapwai’s boys basketball team was able to outscore Moscow in three out of four quarters en route to a 70-54 win in Tuesday’s first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College to extend its win streak to 42 games.
“I thought we came out with a ton of energy,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said. “This is one that we want badly. We want to come out and play well against good competition.”
With the win, Lapwai (6-0) will face Lewiston (6-1) in the semifinal round of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. today at the same site.
Moscow (4-3) will face Kellogg (5-1) in the losers bracket at 1:30 p.m. today at the same site.
Here’s what we learned:
Tight first quarter
The first five minutes of the game saw two lead changes, an unusual development for most games involving the Wildcats.
Moscow’s Ian Hillman hit a fadeaway from the free-throw line for the opening score of the contest.
However, Ahlius Yearout made a free throw and Kase Wynott’s dunk on back-to-back possessions gave Lapwai the advantage.
Hillman answered with a made free throw to tie the game at 3 with 6:19 left in the first quarter.
Wynott converted a couple of baskets to give Lapwai an 8-3 edge, but the duo of Dylan Rehder had a basket and Hillman hit a 3-pointer to tie it again with 3:17 to go.
Wynott and Hillman traded back-to-back 3s to tie the game at 11 a little more than a minute later.
What would happen next is what Lapwai has done to teams throughout its long win streak. The Wildcats went on a 14-0 run that extended into the second quarter to take a 25-11 advantage.
“I thought they had a real size advantage,” Eastman said. “They did a good job about getting on our shooters and contesting every shot. We were just able to go out and make those contested shots.”
Hillman, who had nine points in the early going, paced the Bears with 18 points. He demanded a lot of attention, with Lapwai collapsing three defenders at a time.
Wynott is good ... have you heard?
Wynott continued his reign of dominance to start the season, finishing with a game-high 38 points.
The reigning national boys basketball player of the week per Prep Hoops wasted little time making an impact, scoring 24 in the first 16 minutes.
During the back-and-forth exchange in the first, it was practically Moscow against Wynott as he scored nine of Lapwai’s 11 points.
“Moscow actually played really tight against him,” Eastman said. “We had to design a lot of screens in order for him to score. He was able to do a good job of that tonight.”
Unsung heroes
When watching Wynott go about his business, it’s easy to be left in awe at what he does. However, several Wildcats played big factors in this one.
The most notable were Jaishaun Sherman and Christopher Bohnee. The big men combined for just 11 points, but their work on the glass was imperative, finishing with eight rebounds apiece. Coming in, Lapwai wanted to control the offensive boards to get second-chance points, and they did. Eight out of the duo’s points were second-chance baskets.
“We had team goals coming into tonight,” Eastman said. “We wanted to rebound the ball and show a lot of effort. Those guys did a great job of showing what our team goals were and executing them.”