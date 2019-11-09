ASOTIN — Dylan Landrus rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns as Asotin downed Northwest Christian in a Washington 2B crossover game 35-7 on Friday that vaulted the Panthers into the playoffs.
Asotin (8-1) bounced back emphatically from a subpar performance last week in a win against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague. The Panthers will learn their playoff opponent and site Sunday.
Ethan Fugate passed for 180 yards and, on defense, intercepted two throws. Asotin also forced three turnovers.
“We played flat last week but we came out and got going,” Panthers coach Jim Holman said. “Once we got rolling, we played real well on both sides of the ball.”
Northwest Chr. 0 0 0 7—7
Asotin 7 7 7 14—35
Asotin — Dylan Landrus 3 run (Brayden Barnea kick)
Asotin — Josh Epling 8 pass from Ethan Fugate (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Landrus 16 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Landrus 47 run (nren k
Asotin — Barnea 2 run (Barean kick)
Northwest Christian — Scott Bauman 2 run (Jason Lewis kick)
Colfax 59, LRS 13
COLFAX — Jacob Brown ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns to lead Colfax to a win against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a Washington 2B crossover game.
The Bulldogs assured themselves their first playoff berth in six years and will learn the specifics Sunday.
Wyatt Bodey added 64 rushing yards for the Bulldogs (7-2), who finished with 337 yards on the ground and 123 through the air. Trenton Easley tallied a sack and Blake Holman intercepted a pass for Colfax, which led 27-0 after one quarter.
Bulldogs coach Mike Morgan said his team was motivated by LRS’ strong showing last week in a loss to Asotin.
“We knew Asotin was a good, solid ballclub, and for that game to be as tight as it was really, it really grabbed our attention,” he said. “We knew we had to go to work. We were just really motivated to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.”
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0 7 6 10—13
Colfax 27 12 14 6—59
Colfax — Mattew Hockett 46 pass from Layne Gingerich (kick failed)
Colfax — Jacob Kelly 37 fumble return (kick failed)
Colfax — Gingerich 6 run (Gingerich run)
Colfax — Jacob Brown 10 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Gavin Hammer 4 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Brown 2 run (kick failed)
LRS — Austin Thompson 71 run (Hayden Stone kick)
Colfax — Brown 5 run (Brown run)
LRS — Hayden Melcher 69 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Trenton Ensley 18 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Wyatt Bodey 11 run (kick failed)
Othello 17, Pullman 3
OTHELLO, Wash. — Struggling to find an offensive rhythm, especially after the loss of receiver Isaiah Stong to injury, the Pullman Greyhounds watched their season come to an end with a 17-3 loss to Othello in a Washington 2A play-in game.
Strong went down with a high ankle sprain in the first series.
Carson Coulter rushed for 45 yards for the Greyhounds, who rang up 110 ground yards but couldn’t crack the goal line. Their only points came on a 31-yard field goal by Sam Tingstad.
“We went on the road and faced a difficult task — the elements, the officiating, a team that was hungry and ready to go,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “It took us a while to get into the flow of the game. We had a couple of opportunities slip out of our fingers — a couple of fumbles we didn’t get.”
The Othello defensive line “was probably one of the better ones we’ve seen,” Cofer said.
Zach Dahmen provided a spark for the Greyhounds with an interception in the third quarter, but it didn’t lead to a score.
Pullman finishes the season 6-4.
Pullman 0 3 0 0—3
Othello 7 3 7 0—17
Othello — Hollen Beck 4 run (Velazquez kick)
Pullman — Sam Tingstad 31 field goal
Othello — Velazquez 30 field goal
Othello — Ochoa 34 run (Velazquez kick)
Lost Rivers 56, Clearwater Valley 8
POCATELLO — Lost Rivers surged ahead early and beat Clearwater Valley at Holt Arena in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament. The Rams wrapped up their season 6-3 while Lost Rivers improved to 10-0.
“We just got outplayed,” CV coach Roger Whalen said. “We were out-manned. Like 40 kids dressed up (for them), (they had) eight coaches, a full JV team, we were pretty much outgunned (with 16 players).
“When you’re out-manned, you’ve gotta play really well and I’m not sure we consistently accomplished that enough to develop through the season. They’re good kids. I just wish we would have been a little more consistent.”
SWIMMINGMoscow’s boys have stellar day
BOISE — Moscow boys’ swimmer Isaac Pimentel posted the best individual finishes of the day, while Ian Schlater and Ethan Baird had the best finishes by Bear teammates in a race during preliminary events at the Idaho Class 4A state swimming championships at the Boise Aquatics Center.
Those who finished in the top eight in individual races advance to the main final during today’s championship events, which take place at 10 a.m. Pacific. Those outside of the top eight will compete in the consolation final. For relay events, those teams in the top six advance to the ‘A’ final while the others advance to the ‘B’ final.
Pimentel took third in the 200 freestyle (1:52.06) and 500 free (5:04.79)
Schlater placed fourth (1:00.12) and Baird fifth (1:01.47) in the 100 back.
Simon Miura placed third in the 100 freestyle (51.35 seconds), then took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.41).
Pimentel teamed up with Schlater, Reid Johnson and Micah Wolbrecht to finish third in the 200 medley relay (1:47.89); Johnson, Hayden Buehler, Jonah Cousins and Pimentel were fourth in the 200 free relay (1:38.70).
Wolbrecht also finished fourth in the 50 free (23.98) and eighth in the 100 breast (1:09.00).
Edgardo Cofre placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.58).
For the girls’ team, the 200 medley relay of Ashley Painter, Megan Crossland, Ashley Pope and Sarah Carscallen took fifth (2:06.33). Painter was seventh in the 100 back (1:08.59) and Crossland was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:31.11).
In Class 5A boys’ competition for Lewiston, Luke Mastroberdino placed 14th in the 200 free (2:07.46), while Haden Keener was 16th in the 50 free (31.64). The 200 free relay finished 11th (1:44.77). No names were available on who swam legs of the relay at press time.