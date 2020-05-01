The 66th annual Banana Belt Invitational bowling tournament at Lancer Lanes has been tentatively rescheduled to begin Aug. 1, the Clarkston bowling center has announced.
Lancer Lanes and Casino also plans to reopen on that date, with new precautions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers will be available at the entrances.
The establishment has been closed for several weeks because of the virus.
The Banana Belt tournament, which generally draws entrants from throughout the Inland Northwest and elsewhere, originally was scheduled for the weekends between May 2 through June 28.
Canceled altogether was this year’s Idaho state men’s bowling tournament, a rotating event that had been set for Lancer and Orchard Lanes in Lewiston this year. That multi-weekend tournament had been scheduled to start in early April.
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU signs juco transfer
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s golf program got a junior college transfer to come into the fold as coach Kelli Kamimura announced the signing of Jessie Lin.
Lin had a stellar two-year run at College of the Canyons in Santa Clara, Calif. She was named to the California Community College Athletic Association All-State team and posted a second-place finish at the 2019 CCCAA State Championship. Lin’s two-day score of 144 tied her for first place.
Born in Burnaby, British Columbia, Lin was raised in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. She was a two-time All-Western State College selection and a medalist at two conference events this past season. Lin won the 2018 CCCAA SoCal Regional Championship.
“We are so excited to have Jessie coming to WSU next season,” Kamimura said. “We have followed Jessie’s progress in junior golf, as well as her career at College of the Canyons. She is a hard worker with a great personality and will be a great addition to the team.”