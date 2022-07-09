The Los Angeles Dodgers called up Jake Lamb, the veteran infielder who has family in the valley, on June 28 to replace second baseman Zach McKinstry, who went on the 10-day injured list with neck stiffness. McKinstry has since returned from a rehabilitation assignment.
The former University of Washington player has played in seven games for the Dodgers so far, going 4-for-15 (.267) with a double, a triple, three runs scored and two RBI, including his first home run of the season Friday in Los Angeles’ 4-3, 10-inning win against the Cubs. He’s got a chance to stick around for a little bit, as left fielder Chris Taylor is on the IL with a fracture in his left foot. Lamb will be platooning for the near future with journeyman Trayce Thompson in the outfielder for Los Angeles (54-29), which has a six-game lead on San Diego in the National League’s West Division.
“I didn’t know if they were going to call me up or not but I didn’t really care,” Lamb said on KLAC-AM (570), according to the Orange County Register. “I was loving playing baseball again. I want to be in the big leagues, help this team win games, but for me … I really got that obsession back with baseball in the best way possible. Helping the younger guys in OKC whether it’s hitting, just thinking the game … whatever it was, it was a lot of fun. I wouldn’t say it was a long road at all.”
Lamb, a Seattle native, is the grandson of Clarkston’s Don and Joanne Poe.
Drafted in the sixth round in 2012 by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lamb spent the better part of seven seasons in Phoenix, first getting called up in 2014. He played three full seasons with the Diamondbacks, setting career highs with 30 home runs and 105 RBI in 2017, hitting .248. Lamb was 13th in the National League in homers that season in earning a berth on the NL All-Star team. He also had a career-best nine triples in 2016.
However, he was limited to just 134 combined games the next two seasons because of injury issues. In 2020, he played just 18 games with Arizona before being released on Sept. 12. Two days later, he was signed by the Oakland A’s for the stretch run, and he hit .267 with three homers in nine RBI in 15 games.
But just after the World Series that season, Lamb elected to test the free agent market and the Atlanta Braves signed him just before spring training started. However, the team relased him on March 28, 2021, and two days later, the Chicgao White Sox signed him to a deal. In 43 games with the White Sox, he hit .212 with six home runs and 13 RBI before Chicago released him on Sept. 1. Toronto picked him up and he lasted 20 days with the Blue Jays before he was designated for assignment and finally released Sept. 29.
On March 18 of this year, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Lamb to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. But with the Dodgers inking free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman to a long-term deal, Lamb was assigned to Los Angeles’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City before the season started. In 61 games there, he was hitting .290 with 15 home runs, 50 RBI and 12 doubles with an OPS of .932.
Shacked up, with nowhere to go
After dealing with a bout of COVID-19 which landed him on the 10-day injured list, former Lewis-Clark State pitcher Connor Brogdon rejoined the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday and was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday for a rehab assignment.
The crazy thing? He had to stay in a hotel room in San Diego for eight days.
“I was going crazy,” Brogdon said to the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this week.
Brogdon, who grew up about five hours from San Diego, couldn’t leave his hotel room because of strict quarantine orders from Major League Baseball. He finally was able to get out of protocol this past weekend and made it back to Philadelphia on Monday.
It’s been slow going this season for the 6-foot-6, 215-pound right-hander who was drafted in the 10th round in 2017. Because of a truncated spring training thanks to labor negotiations, Brogdon got off to a slow start and was optioned to the IronPigs early in the season.
But he picked up the pace before contracting COVID-19. In a span of 16 appearances dating to May 8, the former Warrior standout allowed two earned runs and struck out 20 in 15 2/3 innings. For the season, Brogdon is 2-0 with a 2.04 ERA in 19 appearances.
“It was nice just to not be in a hotel,” Brogdon said.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.