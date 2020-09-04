After seeing her Lake City High School volleyball team drop the opening game Thursday, Timberwolves coach Michelle Kleinberg elected to switch from a 5-1 formation to a 6-2 — swapping out a hitter with an extra setter to combat host-team Lewiston’s precise serving and coordinated offense.
The tone of the match changed afterward, but Kleinberg downplayed the scheme’s effectiveness. Rather, she said this one could be chalked up to her Wolves simply finding a rhythm in their season opener.
“I think it was more just trying to get comfortable on the court, get the wiggles out a little bit,” the first-year coach said of a Lake City program that’s placed in the top five at the state tournament three consecutive years. “We found a lineup that worked, and stuck with it. I think it took a little time for them to start clicking.”
Lake City settled down, then stormed to three consecutive game wins at the Bengals’ sleek new high school in the Orchards, claiming a Class 5A Inland Empire League match 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15.
The Wolves, starting early in Game 2, began to receive serves with more consistency, and set up clean looks at the net for 6-footers Hanah Stoddard and Brenna Hawkins, who combined for 20 kills. Savvy setter Nellie Reese contributed seven kills, five of them fake-out, backwards tips.
“We served hard our first set and kinda took them out of their offense, but they came back, stepped up their serve-receive and our serve wasn’t quite as good,” said rookie Bengals coach Cassie Thompson, whose team fell to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in IEL play.
“They run a really fast offense, and that’s hard to keep up with ... that’s hard for blockers to defend. Their libero (Jaya Miller) got a ton of great digs.”
Lake City gained enough momentum to glide ahead and maintain a lead with relative comfort in the second and fourth games, forcing the Bengals into tough challenges of strong attacks in the middle. But Lewiston was resilient enough to make things interesting, particularly in the third.
“If we can come out and play our game, I think we’re as good as anyone. It’s just about making adjustments and fighting back,” Thompson said. “Volleyball’s a big momentum game, and sometimes you just have to fight to get it back on your side.”
The Bengals kept pace with Lake City after a rocky second game, riding a flexible defense that wouldn’t permit the Wolves much breathing room. Jennah Carpenter had four of her team-high nine kills in the third, while libero Morgan Moran kept volleys alive with some sprawling digs.
Lewiston surged back from a five-point deficit, later knotting it at 19 before a five-point Lake City spurt ended it.
Moran topped the Bengals with 25 digs; Megan Halstead had 12 assists and Julia Dickeson and Katy Wessels tacked on six kills apiece. Wessels added two blocks, and Elle Wagner Uhling chipped in three aces.
“Our middles (Dickeson and Wessels) are efficient hitters, and our passing was on tonight, our serve-receive was great,” Thompson said of some positive takeaways. “We were getting the ball to our setters, who were able to set up our offense. It’s just about being able to execute on either pin.
“We pride ourselves on our scrappiness — we fight for every ball and we get some amazing balls dug back over the net that people wouldn’t really expect.”
Dickeson slapped a few quick kills in Game 1 to ignite Lewiston, which finished with four of its nine aces in the opener. The Bengals were propelled to four straight points to end the set after a Wessels strike made it 22-19. Lewiston limited its self-inflicted mishaps in the first, and was aggressive enough offensively to get Lake City a bit out of sorts.
“We were trying to force things a little bit in the first game, trying to come out looking maybe a little too fancy,” Kleinberg said. “So just back to the basics. We started passing the ball well, which allowed us to run our offense.”
JV — Lake City def. Lewiston, 2-1
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.