COEUR d’ALENE — Brayden Decker scored 15 points for the Moscow boys’ basketball team but the Bears fell to nonleague Lake City on Wednesday, 52-44.
The loss dropped Moscow to 5-8.
“Defensively, we played really well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We just couldn’t get some shots to fall.”
Lake City’s Seth Hanson led all players with 16 points.
MOSCOW (5-8)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 5 3-4 15, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 5, Joe Colter 1 0-0 3, Ben Postell 1 2-4 4, Blake Buchanan 1 2-2 4, Benny Kitchel 2 0-0 6, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-10 44.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE
Ben Janke 2 1-2 6, Nathan Spellman 1 0-0 2, Chris Irvin 1 0-0 2, Seth Hanson 7 0-0 16, Brayden Sundstrom 0 2-2 2, Zach Johnson 5 2-2 13, Kolton Mitchell 1 2-2 5, Varick Meredith 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 9-10 52.
Moscow 8 12 10 14—44
Lake City 14 9 16 13—52
3-point goals — Decker 2, Thompson, Simpson, Colter, Kitchel 2, Jenke, Johnson, Hanson 2, Mitchell.
JV — Moscow def. Lake City.
GIRLSLake City 56, Lewiston 38
Lewiston’s Tai Bausch scored 14 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals couldn’t quite conjure enough to topple 5A Inland Empire League rival Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
Lewiston (2-12, 0-3) was even on the boards with the Timberwolves (10-4, 3-0), and had post Caitlin Richardson chip in nine points.
“We left it on the court, and played as hard as we could play, but it just didn’t go our way,” Bengals coach Steve Lear said. “(Lake City) just did a good job shooting. We were always playing from behind.”
The Timberwolves hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and raced out to a 21-7 lead. They were led by Aubrey Avery and Brooklyn Rewers, who had 19 points apiece. Avery nailed three of Lake City’s eight 3s.
Lear also commended Gabby Johnson’s paint defense.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (10-4, 3-0)
Kendall Pickford 2 0-0 6, Aubrey Avery 5 6-7 19, Brooklyn Rewers 9 1-3 19, Brenna Hawkins 1 0-0 3, Jaya Miller 0 0-0 0, Madi Chase 0 1-2 1, Hailey Jo Parks 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Shanley 1 2-2 5, Sophia Munoz 0 0-0 0, Taylor Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-14 56.
LEWISTON (2-12, 0-3)
Emily Collins 0 0-0 0, Amelia Foss 1 1-2 3, Tai Bausch 6 2-4 17, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 2 0-0 5, Anika Grogan 1 0-0 2, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 1 0-4 2, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Richardson 1 7-8 9. Totals 12 10-18 38.
Lake City 21 9 21 5—56
Lewiston 7 6 10 15—38
3-point goals — Pickford 2, Avery 3, Shanley, Roberts, Hawkins, Bausch 3, Grant.
JV — Lewiston def. Lake City 48-42
HONORSDixon earns WIAA award
RENTON, Wash. — Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon was one of 12 recipients of this week’s Washington Interscholatic Activities Association athlete of the week honor.
Dixon, a senior, earned the honor thanks to a double-double in a 43-24 victory Saturday against Touchet. She finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed 11 rebounds.