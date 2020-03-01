AREA COLLEGES
DILLON, Mont. — Kiara Burlage led 21st-ranked Lewis-Clark State with her 10th career double-double, posting 25 points and 10 rebounds to propel the Warriors to an 82-79 double-overtime win against No. 17 Montana Western in a tug-of-war Frontier Conference game Saturday.
The Warriors (19-9, 11-7), in their regular-season finale, locked up the No. 3 seed in the FC tournament, which begins Wednesday at the Activity Center. LCSC will face Montana Tech.
“It was one of those games where both teams played well enough to win,” L-C coach Brian Orr said. “We had several players step up and make big plays all game long, and we finished against contact extremely well.”
Burlage finished a traditional three-point play, and added a 3 from distance in the closing minutes of the second extra period to give her team a five-point cushion — enough to hold on. Burlage was 8-for-12 on the night.
“Kiara hit some big 3s tonight and came through with some key rebounds,” Orr said. “She had a tremendous weekend.”
In the first overtime, Jansen Edmiston — who had 11 points and six assists — sunk free throws to furnish a two-point lead, but the Bulldogs (19-10, 12-6) scored on a Brynley Fitzgerald jumper with a second-and-a-half on the clock to force double overtime.
Jamie Nielson and Hannah Burland contributed 13 points apiece.
L-C, which led by six midway through the fourth, shot 50 percent and 41.2 percent from deep. The Bulldogs were 43.5 percent from the floor. Both teams committed 21 turnovers.
Montana Western’s Gracey Meyer led her team with 17 points.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (19-9, 11-7)
Burlage 8-12 5-11 25, Nielson 4-10 4-6 13, Edmiston 4-10 3-5 11, Johnson 4-6 0-0 9, Souvenir 3-8 0-0 6, Burland 4-9 4-5 13, Farmer 1-1 3-3 5. Totals 28-56 19-30 82.
MONTANA WESTERN (19-10, 12-6)
Meyer 7-12 3-4 17, Fitzgerald 4-12 4-5 14, Bignell 5-15 0-0 12, Holmes 2-3 1-2 6, King 2-4 1-2 5, Weber 4-8 0-0 12, Mack 2-4 6-6 11, Gopher 1-3 0-0 2, Sheridan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 15-19 79.
LCSC 12 19 15 9 13 14—82
Mont. West. 10 23 10 12 13 11—79
3-point goals — LCSC 7-17 (Burlage 4-5, Nielson 1-6, Edmiston 0-1, Johnson 1-1, Souvenir 0-3, Burland 1-1). Mont. Western 10-29 (Meyer 0-1, Fitzgerald 2-6, Bignell 2-8, Holmes 1-2, Weber 4-8, Mack 1-2, Gopher 0-1, Sheridan 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 26 (Burlage 10), Mont. Western 29 (tie 5). Assists — LCSC 18 (Edmiston 6), Mont. Western 20 (Holmes 5). Total fouls — LCSC 16, Mont. Western 28. Fouled out — Bignell, King.
MEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC 70, Mont. Western 67
DILLON, Mont. – No. 7 Lewis-Clark State battled to a victory against Montana Western that concluded the Warriors’ regular season with their best record in program history.
The Warriors’ 27 regular season wins are tied for their most ever in a regular season, and their 27-3 win-loss record represents the team’s highest-ever winning percentage.
L-C junior Damek Mitchell made history of his own along the way. With his first basket of the night, Mitchell passed the 1,000-point mark in his career. He also moved into fourth in L-C history for 3-pointers made at 142.
“It was another gritty win by our guys,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “To follow up Thursday’s championship-clinching game with another grind-it-out win says so much about these players.”
Montana Western played Lewis-Clark close, trailing by a mere three points at halftime and remaining within a possession at the game’s conclusion. The Bulldogs were buoyed by the efforts of Cedric Boone, who was the game’s overall high-scorer at 23 points.
Travis Yenor led the Warriors with 22 points in the game, including four 3-pointers. Mitchell dropped 17 points and had 11 rebounds, while Trystan Bradley totaled 10 points. As a team, the Warriors shot 45.6 percent from the field (26-for-57).
“Overall I can’t praise this group enough for their toughness and togetherness,” Johnson said. “They proved throughout the conference season that they’d do whatever they could to win and followed it up every night. This is just a tremendous group that plays with confidence and joy.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (27-3, 15-3)
Yenor 9-16 0-0 22, Mitchell 4-6 6-8 17, Bradley 4-9 0-0 10, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 3, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Albright 6-10 2-3 14, Stevenson 2-4 0-0 4, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0, Bob Boyd 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 8-11 70.
MONTANA WESTERN (11-18, 4-14)
Boone 7-15 5-6 23, Burkhart 5-8 1-3 11, Clark 3-7 0-0 8, Durocher 0-3 3-3 3, Haverfield 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 7-18 2-3 17, Howell 2-3 0-0 4, Kearns 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 12-17 67.
Halftime — LCSC, 32-29. 3-point goals — LC 10-26 (Yenor 4-8, Mitchell 3-4, Bradley 2-4, Westbrook 1-6, Bailey 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Boyd 0-2), MW 7-20 (Boone 4-11, Clark 2-3, Durocher 0-3, Jones 1-3). Rebounds — LC 32 (Mitchell 11), MW 29 (Burkhart, Clark 7). Assists — LC 15 (Mitchell, Westbrook 4), MW 11 (Clark 4).
Southern Utah 87, Idaho 55
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cameron Oluyitan had 22 points as the Thunderbirds cruised past the Vandals in Big Sky play.
“[Southern Utah] was obviously really hungry for a win tonight,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “They played really well. ... We simply didn’t do a very good job getting out to their shooters.”
Dre Marin had 13 points for Southern Utah (15-14, 8-10 Big Sky), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Dwayne Morgan added 10 points. Maizen Fausett had seven rebounds.
Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 43-15 at the break. Idaho’s 15 points in the first half were a season low.
Scott Blakney had 17 points for the Vandals (7-22, 3-15), whose losing streak reached five games. Trevon Allen also had 17 points.
“I loved what (Blakney) did in the second half,” Claus said. “He was aggressive as I’ve seen him offensively in a month. That’s a kid that’s battled. He’s got it in him to score, and he took advantage tonight.”
Idaho next plays Weber State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cowan Spectrum.
IDAHO (7-22, 3-15)
Blakney 7-7 3-5 17, Forrest 3-4 0-2 6, Allen 6-20 1-2 17, Quinnett 0-2 0-0 0, Thacker 1-3 0-0 3, Thiombane 2-3 1-1 5, Christmas 2-6 1-2 5, Dixon 0-5 0-0 0, Garvin 0-1 0-1 0, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0, Fraser 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 6-13 55.
S. UTAH (15-14, 8-10)
Adams 4-7 0-0 8, Morgan 3-11 3-4 10, N’Diaye 2-4 1-2 5, Marin 5-9 2-2 13, Oluyitan 8-13 1-2 22, Knight 2-3 2-4 6, Long 1-4 0-0 3, Fausett 3-5 0-0 7, Butler 3-3 0-0 7, Hoppo 2-2 0-0 6, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0, Verdugo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 9-14 87.
Halftime — S. Utah, 43-15. 3-point goals — Idaho 5-18 (Allen 4-10, Thacker 1-3, Quinnett 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Dixon 0-2), S. Utah 12-26 (Oluyitan 5-9, Hoppo 2-2, Butler 1-1, Long 1-1, Fausett 1-2, Marin 1-5, Morgan 1-6). Rebounds — Idaho 21 (Thiombane 6), S. Utah 37 (Fausett 7). Assists — Idaho 14 (Allen 3), S. Utah 17 (Long 5). Total fouls — Idaho 11, S. Utah 13. A — 2,174 (5,300).
BASEBALLWSU 10, Rutgers 2
PEORIA, Ariz – Washington State junior Justin Van De Brake hit a grand slam and drove in five runs to back senior lefthander A.J. Block, who worked six innings and struck out 10 in a 10-2 win over Rutgers at the Peoria Sports Complex Saturday evening.
The Cougars (5-5) collected 11 hits to clinch the series with the Scarlet Knights (4-5).
Block allowed just one earned run on four hits and matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts, becoming the first Cougar to record 10 strikeouts in back-to-back starts since Matt Way did so in in 2009.
Offensively, Van De Brake broke a 1-1 tie with a third-inning grand slam and finished with five RBI while Kodie Kolden went 4-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Preston Clifford and Tyler Lasch each tallied two hits, Collin Montez walked three times and scored three times while Kyle Manzardo singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
In the second, Rutgers used three singles and a walk to push a run across for the early 1-0 lead. The Cougars answered in the bottom of the frame as Van De Brake walked and Lasch picked the perfect time for his first career hit as a Coug, pulling a pitch down the right field line for a two-out RBI-double that scored Van De Brake all the way from first.
In the third, Jack Smith led off the inning with a walk, Manzardo singled up the middle and moved to second as Smith wen first to third on the play and Collin Montez followed with a walk to load the bases. Van De Brake stepped in and hammered a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left for the grand slam and 5-1 Cougar lead.
In the fourth, the first two Rutgers hitters singled and walked, executing a double steal to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Block dialed things up on the mound and struck out the next three to end the threat.
The Cougars pulled away with a run in the sixth on a Rutgers throwing error, two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth.
Rutgers 010 000 100—2 8 2
WSU 014 001 22x—10 11 0
Tommy Genuario, Kyle Muller (5), Eric Reardon (7), Steven Acosta (7) and Peter Serruto. A.J. Block, Connor Barison (7), Michael Newstrom (8), Radd Thomas (9) and Tyler Lasch (2B).
Rutgers hits — Richie Shiekofer, Mike Nyisztor, Tim Dezzi 2, Sam Owens, Jordan Sweeney, Kevin Welsh, Grant Shulman (3B).
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo, Justin Van De Brake 2 (HR), Preston Clifford 2, Tyler Lasch 2, Kodie Kolden 4.
TRACK AND FIELDOlsen named region’s athlete of year
NEW ORLEANS — Cole Olsen continued to add to his already lengthy resume when the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation named him the West Region track athlete of the year.
The Clearwater, Idaho, native holds an automatic qualifying time for the NAIA national indoor meet in the 3,000 meters (8:37.39) and the 5,000 (15:00.89) this season. He ranks 11th and 16th in the events, respectively.
The national meet will be March 5-7 in Brookings, S.D.