DILLON, Mont. — Jamie Nielson scored 16 points and went 4-for-10 outside as the 21st-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team upset No. 17 Montana Western on Saturday in the Frontier Conference semifinals, 75-58.
“We got out to a great start, and even though Western made a run to end the first quarter, we were able to continue to build our lead the entire game,” coach Brian Orr said. “I thought we executed really well offensively and we had several players step up and make big shots all night.”
The Warriors will host unranked Providence in the tournament title game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Activity Center. The fifth-seeded Argos (20-12) also went on the road and beat No. 2 seed Carroll 73-66.
L-C (21-9) had beaten Montana Western (20-11) in double-overtime during its most recent trip to Dillon, Mont., eight days earlier. In that contest, the Warriors had shot 50 percent from the floor. They continued their hot shooting Saturday, hitting 43 percent of their attempts and going 8-for-20 from 3 in the first half. Nielson went 4-for-7 from 3 in the first half, when she scored all but two of her points.
With 3:29 left in the first half, Nielson hit her final 3 to give the Warriors a 33-26 lead.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 33-28 on a cut and layin by Moscow High School alum Gracie Meyer, but the Warriors didn’t let up.
Nielson scored her first shot of the game that wasn’t a 3 on a cut with 2:20 left and the Warriors took a double-digit lead on a three-point play by Kiara Burlage with 1:04 left in the second quarter.
LCSC led 45-31 at the half after finishing the second quarter with two free throws apiece by Abby Farmer and Alexis Sykora.
Montana Western pulled within 11 a minute into the third on a 3 by Savanna Bignell, but 30 seconds later, Jansen Edmiston answered with one of her own. That gave Edmiston, who finished with 14 points, nine points and made the Warriors 10-for-23 from 3 at that point.
Edmiston added another 3 not long after to give the Warriors a 15-point lead — and with Edmiston 3 for 5 outside, that seemed to open things up inside for Abbie Johnson and Burlage, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Johnson extended L-C’s lead to 19 with a bucket, and Burlage also scored inside to make it 59-39. The Bulldogs didn’t threaten the rest of the way.
The Warriors raced to an early 17-7 lead on Nielson’s third 3. But Montana Western stormed back to pull within two at the end of the first. The Bulldogs’ Jenni Weber had hit a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first quarter, which the Warriors finished with five 3s, three of them by Nielson.
Montana Western was led by Bignell’s 13 points and 12 apiece from Meyer and Weber.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (21-9)
Burlage 5-8 3-4 13, Edmiston 5-9 1-1 14, Johnson 4-9 2-2 11, Nielson 6-15 0-0 16, Souvenir 1-4 2-2 4, Burland 1-3 3-3 5, Farmer 2-4 2-2 8, Muhelhausen 0-1 0-0 0, Schroeder 0-2 0-0 0, Sykora 1-1 2-2 4, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-16 75.
MONTANA WESTERN (20-11)
Bignell 4-10 1-2 13, Fitzgerald 2-9 1-2 7, Holmes 1-6 0-0 2, King 4-8 1-2 9, Meyer 6-10 0-0 12, Denning 0-1 0-0 0, Gopher 1-2 0-0 2, Mack 0-1 0-0 0, Sheridan 0-0 1-2 1, Weber 4-8 0-0 12. Totals 22-55 4-8 58.
LCSC 20 25 18 12—75
Western 18 13 11 16—58
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 10-28 (Burlage 0-2, Edmiston 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Nielson 4-10, Souvenir 0-2, Burland 0-1, Farmer 2-4, Schroeder 0-2), Montana Western 10-29 (Bignell 4-9, Fitzgerald 2-7, Holmes 0-4, Weber 4-8). Fouled out — none. Rebbounds — Lewis-Clark State 36 (Burlage 12), Montana Western 24 (Holmes 7). Assists —Lewis-Clark State 22 (Edmiston, Burlage, Souvenir, Burland 4), Montana Western 24 (Holmes 7). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 10, Montana Western 12.