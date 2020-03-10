When asked whether his team might play a zone defense for the entirety of its next contest — since doing so worked so well in its last outing — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coach Brian Orr kept things close to the vest with a non-committal “we will see.”
But it’s hard to see the No. 21 Warriors changing up much as they dive into the Frontier Conference finals tonight playing their best basketball of the season. They’ll take on unranked Providence at 7 at the Activity Center.
To get here, the Warriors beat Montana Western on Saturday in Dillon, Mont., 75-58.
“I thought this was the most complete game that we have played against a conference opponent,” Orr said.
The Warriors (21-9) were led against the Bulldogs by Jamie Nielson (16 points) and Jansen Edmiston (14 points) — who combined to go 7-for-15 from 3 and helped the Warriors as a team go 8-for-20 from the outside in the first half.
The Bulldogs on the other hand?
L-C held Western nine points below its scoring average and eight percentage points below its shooting average for the game.
Orr said playing a zone helped his team limit second-chance opportunities for the Bulldogs — and he believes that will be crucial against Providence (20-12), which held a 41-29 edge in rebounds when it beat L-C 73-65 on Feb. 13 at the Activity Center.
Another key to this game, Orr believes, will be limiting entry passes to the Argos’ two standout forwards, Parker Esary and Bailey Cartwright, who combined to score 41 points in the Argos’ lone victory against L-C in three meetings.
One of L-C’s victories was the second-largest comeback in school history. The Warriors had fallen behind 20-0 on Jan. 18 before rallying for a 61-60 win.
L-C — which will depart the Frontier Conference next season to join the Cascade Conference — will be shooting for its third FC tournament title in five years.
