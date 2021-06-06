Lewis-Clark State has learned that its plan to launch a graduate program in sport coaching has been approved by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, the school announced.
The 12-credit program will be the second postgraduate offering ever for L-C, which in April got the OK for one in nursing management.
“We’re very excited about this new certificate in sport coaching and the doors it will help open for our students — including many of our student-athletes — who aspire to be coaches,” school President Cynthia Pemberton said in a release.
In March 2020, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that amended Idaho code to allow L-C to offer graduate-level coursework.