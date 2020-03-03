Lewis-Clark State announced the signing of three runners, including one who’d drawn interest from NCAA Division I track programs.
Geraldin Correa, a versatile runner heading into her senior season at Kennewick (Wash.) High, boasts personal records of 2 minutes, 13.85 seconds for 800 meters, 57.94 seconds for 400 and 26.50 for 200.
She chose L-C over Division I schools like Washington State, Washington and Gonzaga, Warriors coach Mike Collins said Sunday.
Collins also made official the acquisition of Clearwater Valley High senior Melanie Gianopulos, who had announced her commitment last month. She placed third for the Kooskia school in the Idaho 1A cross country meet in 2017. In the state 1A track meet last spring, she took fifth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200.
Also signed to L-C is Trace Schultz of Capital High in Boise, whose PRs include 4:47.77 in the boys’ 1,600 and 10:34.24 in the 3,200.
Marks 137th at Olympic Trials
Former Lewis-Clark State runner Dave Marks struggled with physical issues and placed 137th in the U.S. Olympic Trials men’s marathon Saturday at Atlanta.
His time was 2 hours, 30.04 seconds, considerably slower than the 2:18.12 clocking he’d posted in December to meet the Trials qualifying standard. He was making his marathon debut in that race at age 29.
Galen Rupp won the Trials in 2:09.20, while Jacob Riley and Abdi Abdirahman placed 2-3 to nab the other U.S. berths for the Tokyo Olympics.
Collins said Marks experienced digestive issues about 18 miles into the 26.2-mile race. He plans to give the Trials another shot in four years.