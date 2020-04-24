Lewis-Clark State announced the signing Thursday of three track and field athletes and two in cross country, including the 2019 girls’ champion of the Idaho 3A state meet last year.
Sarenady Price of Sugar-Salem won a state cross country title at Pocatello in a time of 19 minutes, 29.1 seconds for 5 kilometers. In track, her personal records are 5:26.17 for 1,600 meters and 11:49.21 for 3,200.
“Sarenady has one of the best running resumes of any young lady in the state of Idaho and we are extremely excited to have her coming into our family,” Warriors coach Mike Collins said. “She may be the final cog in our women’s cross country engine that will help them return to the podium and this could be for years to come based on the rest of the engine she is joining.
Also signed in cross country was Luke Sellmann of Willmar, Minn., whose best 5K time is 19:38. His sister Heidi plays for the L-C women’s basketball team.
The track signees include Leon Menten of Antwerp, Belgium, whose personal record of 187 feet in the men’s javelin would meet the NAIA qualifying standard.
The others are thrower Braxton Quintero of Fruitland, Idaho, and sprinter Emerick Adamian of Richland, Wash. Coaches think both have good upside.