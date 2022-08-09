After two seasons, Trent Sellers is leaving Lewis-Clark State to return to the Pac-12.
The Cascade Conference pitcher of the year told the Tribune that he will be pitching for Oregon State for his senior season.
“I just wanted to try something out,” Sellers said. “Nothing against L-C (because) I will always be a Warrior.”
When reached by the Tribune this past week, coach Jake Taylor, through the sports information department, confirmed Sellers was leaving but had no comment on the situation.
In two seasons with the Warriors, Sellers finished as the Cascade Conference pitcher of the week six times, was named to the All-NAIA World Series team twice and finished second all-time in program history with 217 strikeouts. Matt Foran struck out 255 from 1994-97. Sellers finishes his LCSC career 22-1 with a 2.38 earned-run average in 35 games pitched.
The former Warrior pitcher noted the lack of NAIA talent taken in the MLB draft in July.
“If you looked at the draft, there were two NAIA guys drafted,” Sellers said. “There were (at least) 100 other guys who were deserving.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Westmont (Calif.) catcher Simon Reid in the 10th round, 315th overall. Reid batted .378 with 12 home runs, 20 doubles and had 56 RBI. The catcher went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against Sellers as LCSC won 9-5 in the first round of the Avista NAIA World Series on May 28.
William Carey left-handed pitcher Chris Williams was the only NAIA pitcher taken in the draft, in the 18th round at No. 537th overall, by the Detroit Tigers. Williams went 7-3 with 90 strikeouts.
Sellers said he wanted to go back to Division I to test himself against the highest competition.
Sellers began his college career in the Pac-12 with Washington State, where he made 16 relief appearances. The Kennewick High School graduate went 0-1 with a 6.60 ERA, striking out 13 in 15 innings for the Cougars in 2019.
He is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Cascade pitcher Adam Maier, who transferred from British Columbia after making just five appearances in a shortened 2020 season to Oregon. Maier was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the seventh round of this year’s draft, 215th overall, after going 1-1 with a 4.02 ERA in three appearances with the Ducks before needing season-ending UCL internal brace surgery.
After leaving Washington State, Sellers went to Columbia Basin in Pasco, Wash., where his season was cut short because of the pandemic.
Sellers joined the Warriors in 2021 as a sophomore and led the team with 77 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.
“I (want to) thank my coaches for putting the time and effort in getting me to LCSC,” Sellers said. “I wasn’t in the best mindset when I left WSU, but they picked me back up.”
Going 8-1 in 14 appearances that season, Sellers showed his big-game mindset with an eight-inning shutout against Concordia (Neb.) in a May 29 elimination game in the Series, allowing five hits and striking out seven.
He appeared in relief two days later and pitched the final four outs in a come-from-behind, 10-6 victory that eliminated top-seeded Southeastern.
Nicknamed “Sugar” for his love of candy before, and during, games, Sellers became the ace of the staff this past season.
In his first 20 appearances of the 2022 season, the Warriors had a record of 20-0. That included two wins as a starter in the Series against Westmont and LSU Shreveport. He finished the season 14-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 21 appearances, 19 starts.
The team’s only loss in a game Sellers pitched in came in the Series if-necessary championship game June 2 against Southeastern, when Sellers entered after the Fire had scored five times in the seventh inning of a previously tied game. The inning would be stopped by a rain delay that pushed the game to the next day.
In a season that saw Sellers set the program strikeout record, he struck out 10 or more batters four different times.
Sellers had a run of seven starts from Feb. 6-March 17 where he earned the win in every start. After a no-decision against British Columbia, Sellers struck out 25 in a 17-inning span in two wins, including a one-hit shutout April 1 at Corban. Seven days later, he tossed a three-hitter in eight innings of a 7-0 win at Eastern Oregon.
“I want to thank my teammates, they are my best friends,” Sellers said. “It is hard leaving on such short notice. I want to say thank you to the fans as well that came out and supported us.”
