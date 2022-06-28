Opportunity comes from many different factors.
Sometimes it comes from what you have done. Sometimes it comes from who you know. Sometimes, as is the case for Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson, it takes a little bit of both.
The Warrior coach was invited by the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association to be one of its guest coaches in the 2022 NBA Summer League.
Practices, which began Monday, will run until July 5 when the teams travel to Las Vegas and play at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
Every team will play at least four games from July 7 to 15. The top two teams will play in a championship game on July 17, with the other 28 teams playing an additional game on either July 16 or 17.
The Spurs begin their Summer League on July 8 at 2 p.m. Pacific against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The other scheduled games are July 10 versus the Golden State Warriors, July 11 against the Houston Rockets and July 13 when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The league was created to allow first- and second-year players more playing opportunity during the offseason as well as give a chance to some veterans to showcase their talents for possible new teams.
This is the 15th season the Spurs have invited other coaches to take part in the summer experience, an idea that has spread through many of the teams in the league. Many times those opportunities are given to coaches in foreign leagues or those in the WNBA.
Johnson credits his former roommate in grad school Cory Johnson (no relation), for opening the door for his chance at the opportunity. “He hit me up a couple months ago,” Austin Johnson said.
The Warrior coach knew that he was not going to just be handed the chance just because he was friends with someone who worked for the organization, so he sent in his resume and worked through the process.
It’s a resume that includes four seasons at the helm of an LCSC basketball program that has gone 103-23, including two NAIA Coach of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and a trip to the NAIA national championship game in 2021.
Austin Johnson spent little time getting to work. “I was surprised with how much responsibility I have,” he said. “It is really cool how they make you feel a part of things. ... I really feel like a San Antonio Spur.”
The fact this chance comes with the Spurs brings a little extra meaning to it. Austin Johnson was born in San Antonio, where his father was serving for the Air Force, and lived there until he was around 5 years old.
“Lots of personal connections,” Austin Johnson said. He said that the 15-year-old fan in him was losing his mind when he got to meet Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and legend Manu Ginobili, but he had to keep a professional demeanor when he shook their hands.
That does not mean the Warrior coach is leaving his full-time gig anytime soon. The former Oklahoma Wesleyan Male Athlete of the Year hopes to be a “fly on the wall” and “hear someone else teach.” He is excited to take everything he learns and experiences from this opportunity and take it back to Lewiston and put his own twist on it.
“Been a head coach for six years,” Austin Johnson said. “Over the next few weeks I get to be a nobody ... in a good way.”
Austin Johnson noted that while the game at the professional level is a lot different than the college level, the message that the coaches send to their players is the same. “I couldn’t help but laugh to myself, all the stuff we teach is the same,” he said.
The Warrior coach told his former roommate that if he was going to do this he better be busy because he knew what he was leaving behind. He noted that there was a lot more to the experience than just coaching basketball.
Johnson was very appreciative of his wife, Kelli, for allowing him to take on this adventure. “My wife is basically a single mother for a few weeks,” he said.
