The Lewis-Clark State men's basketball program announced the signing of three prep recruits Monday, including an in-state 7-footer.
Joel Meske averaged 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3 blocks this past season for McCall-Donnelly High in McCall, Idaho.
Another shot-blocking specialist headed for L-C is 6-foot-9 Will Abram, who averaged 7 points and 7 rebounds in addition to 3 blocks for Arlington (Wash.) High.
Also signed is 6-1 guard Colton Spencer, who averaged 16.2 points and 2.5 assists for Colony High in Palmer, Alaska, while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. He made first-team 4A all-state.
Warriors coach Austin Johnson described Meske as a “a late-bloomer that we are pumped to have join our program” and said Abram is a "high-level shot-blocker and defensive presence."
As for Spencer, “Colt is a gym rat through and through,” Johnson said. “He is a confident player that impacts winning not just by scoring. What gives Colt a chance to be special is the humility that comes with his confidence; he knows he can get better and is extremely focused on that process. He has the tools and mindset to be a very good college basketball player.”