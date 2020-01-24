L-C hangs on for league win

When Montana Western rallied from as many as 16 down to pull within a point of the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team Thursday, the Warriors knew who they wanted the ball to go to: Jake Albright.
The 6-6 forward bulled into the left post to score, jump-starting a 12-0 L-C run that pushed the Warriors to a Frontier Conference victory at home. The Warriors won 85-61.
L-C’s Damek Mitchell finished with a game-high 19 points and Albright added 18 as L-C matched its best start in school history with an 18-1 record. The Warriors also retained their spot alone atop the Frontier Conference standings, improving to 5-1 in league.
The Bulldogs pulled within a shot three times in the second half, and each time, Albright answered in the post.
After the last of those rebuttals by Albright, with 12:59 left, Mitchell briefly took charge. L-C’s point guard drove the lane for a layin that kissed high off the glass and followed that up with a 3-pointer atop the arc to give the Warriors an eight-point lead with just under 12 minutes left.
“We just wanted to feed the big fella,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said, “and then when they made some adjustments, we were able to knock down some big 3s.”
After Mitchell’s trey, Jaxon Hughes added a 3 before Albright capped his team’s 12-0 run with another shot in the post.
“The thing that makes us go is our defense,” Mitchell said.
Western nearly pulled within single digits again before Albright scored on back-to-back trips in the post — the first of those with a crowd-pleasing up-and-under.
“I had finished a few times over the top of them,” Albright said, “so I thought they would be kind of jumping for my pump fake, so I thought I could get them and I did it.”
Which gave the Warriors a 15-point lead with 8:55 left. Western didn’t threaten the rest of the way.
“Credit to our guys for sticking with each other and staying in it,” Western coach Mike Larsen said, “but then you’ve got to give credit to them — they played phenomenal and they shoot the ball so well.”
The Warriors shot 54 percent from 3, with Mitchell hitting 5 of his 9 attempts and Travis Yenor going 3-for-3 to finish with 15 points.