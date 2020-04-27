WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State College men’s and women’s golf team had eight student-athletes earn Academic All-Frontier Conference honors, it was announced Friday. The LCSC women led the FC with six selections, and the men had two.
Seniors Madilyn Brown, Megan Gibson, Lauren Hamm and Kelci Parker, along with sophomores Courtney Ockler and Alexandra Schmidt earned recognition for the women’s team. For the men, sophomores Devon Caruso and Carlos Davila earned the distinction.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in standing, have been enrolled at the school the previous two semesters, and maintain a 3.0 GPA.
“(It’s) another great achievement for our program and student-athletes,” coach Kyla Lien said. “You have to be disciplined and dedicated to receive an academic all-conference award, so it is impressive that we had eight student-athletes this year. Of those eight, five of them were all-conference players. It shows that they are working hard on the course and in the classroom.”