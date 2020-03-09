L-C allows only 1 run in twinbill sweep

Lewis-Clark State starting pitcher Eric Chavarria was cruising along through seven innings of his fourth start of the season Sunday, but ran into a bit of a pickle with two outs in the eighth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against Oregon Tech.
With his team up 3-0 and hits at a premium, the junior right-hander had allowed a one-out single, then a two-out double followed by another single. All of a sudden, the Warriors were up 3-1 and things were getting a bit shaky.
Coach Jake Taylor sent sophomore closer GT Blackman to the bullpen to get heated in case Chavarria had any more issues.
“I did (see Blackman) warming up in the bullpen,” Chavarria said, laughing. “That really got me going.”
It also made him laser-focused. Chavarria induced Micah Jio to ground out to halt the Owls’ rally, the 19th-ranked Warriors followed with two insurance runs in their half of the eighth, then Chavarria retired the side in the ninth as LCSC came away with a 5-1 victory in Game 1 of an NAIA West doubleheader at Harris Field.
That was only the beginning of a dominating day by the starters. For the second consecutive week, right-hander Brooks Juhasz turned in a stellar effort, allowing three hits in six innings of work as the Warriors (13-5, 8-2 NAIA West) earned a 13-0 run-rule victory in the second game to increase their winning streak to seven games.
Taylor said he feels like the team is starting now to come together.
“We’re playing a little bit better all around,” the second-year coach said. “We’re starting to play more as a team. We have a lot of work still to go, but I like the direction we are heading.”
One reason he has reason to be optimistic is his pitching staff in general, but with Chavarria (4-0) and Juhasz (2-0) in particular.
Chavarria, who transferred from Cyprus (Calif.) Community College, had given LCSC quality starts in all three of his previous outings this season but hadn’t looked as commanding as he did on this day. He allowed eight hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out three in throwing 102 pitches.
Chavarrria worked out of jams in the first and third innings, then retired eight in a row midway through the game before allowing another hit. After that, his only trouble came in the eighth when he wiggled out of the first-and-third situation.
So what’s been working? Chavarria said he’s been toying around with a change-up pitching coach Anthony Balderas has been helping him develop.
“In the past, it hasn’t been one of my better pitches,” said Chavarria, whose ERA stayed at 1.00. “During my bullpen (sessions) I’ve really been focused on that. I‘be been picking (Balderas’) brain and asking him questions.”
The Owls (4-18, 0-6) had no answers for him nor Juhasz.
The 6-foot-3 right-hander, who transferred from Blue Mountain Communuity College in Pendleton, Ore., had identical numbers to the ones he posted in an 11-3 win March 1 against College of Idaho. In both instances, he allowed three hits in six shutout innings. The only difference? He struck out four Oregon Tech batters. Against the Yotes, he struck out five.
Juhasz was confident going to the mound after what Chavarria did in the opener.
“It fired me up,” Juhasz said. “I saw Chav shove, and I knew what I had to do to throw well.”
Juhasz also benefited from an offense that was able to take advantage of wildness from the Owls’ pitching staff as well as some timely hitting. While LCSC managed just eight hits, the Warriors took advantage of six walks, three hit batsmen and four errors.
Brock Ephan scored twice and hit his sixth home run of the season. Zach Needham scored three runs. Dalton Harum had three RBI, including a two-run triple. Clarkston High School graduate A.J. Davis had a two-run double in the difference-making eight-run third inning.
Thanks to Corban (8-15, 4-4) splitting a four-game series with British Columbia (12-8, 8-4) this weekend, the Warriors are up by one game on the Thunderbirds heading into today’s doubleheader with the Owls. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. Then Corban comes to town next weekend for four games starting at noon Saturday.
Getting good pitching and just enough offense has been the calling card for LCSC the past couple of weeks. If that keeps up, positive things will continue to happen for the Warriors.
Taylor likes the spot his team is in.
“In both games we threw strikes and played good defense,” Taylor said. “If you do that, you’re going to be in every ball game.”
SHORT HOPS — The nine-inning opener was played in 1 hour, 40 minutes. Five minutes quicker and the game would have been the fastest regulation game in school history. … Jack Johnson had hits in each game, upping his hit streak to 18. The Washington transfer now sits in 16th place all time. Next on the list are Dan Dow, Emerson Frostad and Brendan Ryan, who each had 19-game streaks.
GAME 1
OREGON TECH LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Malcom lf 4 0 3 1 Davis ss 4 0 1 1
Jio dh 4 0 0 0 Johnson 3b 4 1 1 0
Bennett cf 4 0 1 0 Nagle rf 4 0 0 0
Overstreet 1b 4 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 4 0 1 2
Covello c 4 0 0 0 White dh 4 1 1 1
Harris rf 3 0 0 0 Way 2b 3 1 2 0
Peterson 2b 3 0 1 0 Harum cf 3 0 0 0
Vandehey ss 3 1 2 0 Light cf 0 0 0 0
Rose 3b 3 0 1 0 Needham c 3 0 0 0
Goldby lf 3 1 2 1
Stout pr 0 1 0 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 32 5 8 5
Oregon Tech 000 000 010--1 8 1
Lewis-Clark State 010 020 02x—5 8 0
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Scherman (L, 2-4) 8.0 8 5 5 0 5
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 4-0) 9.0 8 1 1 0 3
Attendance—145.
GAME 2
OREGON TECH LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Malcom lf 3 0 0 0 Davis ss-2b 5 1 1 2
Jio dh 3 0 0 0 Way 2b-ss 2 2 1 1
Bennett cf 3 0 0 0 Johnson cf 2 1 1 1
Overstreet 1b 3 0 1 0 Ephan 1b 1 2 1 1
Covello c 3 0 0 0 White dh 2 2 0 0
Harris rf 0 0 0 Stout ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Vandehey ss 2 0 1 0 Nagle rf 3 1 1 0
Peterson 2b 2 0 1 0 Goldby lf 1 0 0 1
Rose 3b 1 0 0 0 Needham 3b 3 3 1 1
Arman ph 1 0 0 0 Harum lf 2 1 1 3
Phillips lf 1 0 0 0
Sheward c 3 0 1 1
Light pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Fuller c 1 0 0 0
Totals 23 0 3 0 Totals 27 13 8 12
Oregon Tech 000 000 0—0 3 4
Lewis-Clark State 018 310 x—13 8 0
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Dahl (L, 0-2) 2.0 4 7 6 3 1
Dahlke 2.0 4 6 3 3 1
Thissell 2.0 0 0 0 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Juhasz (W, 1-0) 6.0 3 0 0 0 4
Acosta 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 177.
