L-C 16U softball drops first 2 games at Babe Ruth World Series

Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth 16U softball players warm up before a regional tournament game earlier this month in Meridian, Idaho. The team lost its first two games in the World Series on Friday in Jensen Beach, Fla.Courtesy Hogaboom family
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth 16U softball team struggled in its first two games of pool play at the World Series on Friday, falling 19-0 to Puerto Rico and 7-0 to the Treasure Coast (Fla.) Athletic Association Wildcats.
Puerto Rico scored five-plus runs in three seperate innings to come away with the victory in a game that was shortened because of the mercy rule.
L-C pitchers struggled to find the strike zone as four different players combined for 17 walks.
“Puerto Rico is loaded with 16-year-olds and a lot of experience,” L-C coach Willie Wingfield said. “They have speed and power. Their pitcher threw hard and had a very good rise ball.”
Elizabeth Harrington had the lone L-C hit in the second inning with a single to right field.
Maryssa Clements worked through 101 pitches to get through 2ž innings and was selected as L-C’s player of the game.
In the second game, the team managed four hits in the loss to Wildcats.
Cady Browne threw a complete game in the circle and had solid defense behind her.
“Our defense continued to improve and made great plays all game,” Wingfield said.
The coach said Mayonna Miller, Harrington and Corrina Scoville played solid in the outfield and praised 11-year-old Georgia Schefer for her play at second and Kierra Neilson for improving at first base.
Clements had a leadoff walk and she went 1-for-2 in the game. Scoville, Miller and Addy Bruck also collected hits.
“We are the youngest team here,” Wingfield said. “When we throw strikes, we can compete. They are working hard and improving each day. Playing every day we are getting better and will have a chance to knock somebody off on Monday.”
L-C has two more games in pool play. They will play Chocowinity, N.C. at 7 a.m. Pacific today and Hamilton County, Fla., at 1 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.
NAMPA, Idaho — The Twins had a brief lead, but lost to the Runnin’ Rebels in the first round of the Class AA Legion state tournament.
With two outs in the third inning, Cruz Hepburn doubled and Chris Ricard and Brice Bensching walked to load the bases for the Twins (19-18). Kyson Barden walked in a run and Carson Kolb hit a two-run single to give Lewis-Clark a 3-2 lead.
Hepburn finished the game 2-for-3 with two doubles.
Pocatello responded with three runs in the third, three in the third and four in the fifth.
The Twins will play the Twin Falls Cowboys in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Pacific today.
LC Twins 003 000 1— 4 3 3
Pocatello 113 340 x—12 11 1
Chris Ricard, Kaden Daniel (4), Hayden Line (4), Tucker Konkol (5) and N/A; C. Sneddon, T. Tolman (6), J. Gunderson (7) and N/A. W—Sneddon. L—Ricard.