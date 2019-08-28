area briefs
Emma Kyei had three goals and an assist as Lewiston’s boys’ soccer team beat nonleague Lakeland at Walker Field on Tuesday, 6-1.
Sophomore defender Dalton Lainey “played super physical and gave us 110 percent,” Lewiston assistant Zach Light said.
Lewiston improved to one win and one tie on the year.
Lakeland 0 1—1
Lewiston 2 4—6
Lewiston — Emma Kyei, 8th
Lewiston — Aiden Brogan (Miller), 29th
Lewiston — Kyei (Miller), 43rd
Lewiston — Kyei (Drew Scrosehein), 54th
Lewiston — Brayden Pederson (Kyei), 55th
Lewiston — Kale Witt (Brogan), 63rd
Lakeland — unknown, 72nd
Shots — Lewiston 13, Lakeland 3
Saves — Lewiston: Kyson Barden, 2. Lakeland, unknown, 10
Post Falls 2, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — Moscow dropped a nonleague game to Post Falls, which scored in the 25th and 35th minutes to get all its offense in the first half.
The Bears moved to 0-1-1 on the year.
“It was pretty physical,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said while lauding Post Falls’ athleticism.
Post Falls 2 0—2
Moscow 0 0—0
GIRLS SOCCERMoscow 4, Post Falls 0
POST FALLS — Chloe Baker notched a shutout for Moscow and the Bears opened their season with a nonleague win over Post Falls.
Ally Gerke scored two goals and assisted on a third for the Bears.
“Post Falls was a solid team, girls did a phenomenal job,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said.
Moscow 2 2—4
Post Falls 0 0—0
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 19th
Moscow — Ally Gerke, 22nd
Moscow — Ally Gerke, 52
Moscow — Rory Mayer, 71st
Lewiston 1, Lakeland 0
RATHDRUM — Lewiston keeper Madison Arlint kept the Hawks scoreless and Hailey Skinner scored in the sixth minute for all the game’s offense as the Bengals beat nonlegaue foe Lakeland.
The win bumped Lewiston to 1-1.
Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said that Ashlynn Skinner, Hailey’s sister, got at least eight shots on goal (in addition to assisting her sister’s score).
“We pretty much owned the game for the most part in the second half,” Gayler said.
Gayler lauded midfielder Laura Kokernak for “dominating” and called her “the player of the game” for her work in helping keep Lewiston on the attack. Gayler also complimented Arlint for the shutout.
“She had some quality saves in the second half when Lakeland was making things dangerous on corners. She was real tough for us in that box.”
Lewiston 1 0-0
Lakeland 0 0-0
WOMEN’S SOCCERFox earns Big Sky honor
Idaho redshirt freshman goaltender Avrie Fox earned the Big Sky’s defensive player of the week award, it was announced.
Fox earned her first career shutout Sunday, making five saves as the Vandals beat CSU Bakersfield 1-0. On Friday, Fox, stopped two shots in a 1-0 home loss to Boise State.
Alger grabs Pac-12 award
Washington State junior left back Brianna Alger was named the Pac-12’s defensive player of the week, it was announced.
Alger had two assists and helped the defense stymie Seattle University to just one shot in a 4-0 win Thursday. It was the first two-assist game of Alger’s career.