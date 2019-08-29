Kubs return plenty of experience

Experience matters. So does momentum. The Kamiah Kubs feel like they carry both into the football season.
“This is probably the most experienced (group of) kids I’ve had,” coach Nels Kludt said. “Kids playing with game experience is a pretty big deal.”
Especially when that experience came from season that ended with more wins than losses.
“We took some big jumps last year, (getting) over .500, which is a big deal and these kids understand what it takes to beat the better teams in our league and our division,” Kludt said of his team, which went 5-4 last year. “I’m just excited to see how we come together and gel as a team.
“I think all the parts are there.”
One of those parts is two-way, all-state lineman Layton Gould, who stands 6-foot-3, weighs 240 pounds and has “good wheels,” Kludt said.
“He’s a kid we pulled a lot on offense and he creates havoc on both sides of the ball,” Kludt said of his star offensive guard and defensive end. “He had all sorts of tackles for loss last year ... and once he gets rolling, he’s really hard to stop. Once he’s on the move, he’s a tough matchup for anybody.”
Another tough matchup for opponents is the Kubs’ 1-2 punch of fleet-footed running backs Titus Oatman and Gabe Eades — whose skill sets compliment one another.
Oatman can “cut real well,” Kludt said. Eades also “might be the strongest kid on our team.”
Eades played some tailback last season, but primarily will play fullback this year, although he can also fill in at slotback and quarterback. The team’s starter at quarterback this year, Trent Taylor, played receiver last year.
“It’s a pretty natural transition for him,” Kludt said. “He has a pretty good understanding of how our wideouts want the ball.”
The Kubs also return Bodie Norman and Easton Lezcano — two-way linemen who got plenty of experience last year because of injuries to players ahead of them — and linebacker Landon Keen.
“(Keen’s) our captain and he makes sure guys know what they’re supposed to do,” Kludt said. “Offensively, he’s kind of a jack of all trades (at RB/TE/WR/CR).
“I think the biggest thing is (Keen) just has a willingness to do whatever we ask him to do. He’s just one of those kids who never complains. He’s got the attitude of, ‘I’ll play where the team needs me.’ Not all kids say that, but he’s one of those kids who will.”
Kamiah
COACH — Nels Kludt (fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 5-4
KEY RETURNERS — Layton Gould, sr., OG/DE; Titus Oatman, sr., RB/DB; Trent Taylor, sr., WR/DB; Gabe Eades, jr., LB/RB; Landon Keen, jr., LB/RB; Bodie Norman, jr., OL/DL; Easton Lezcano, soph., OL/DL
Schedule
Games start at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — vs. Kendrick
Sept. 6 — vs. Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 — at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Sept. 20 — vs. Potlatch
Sept. 27 — vs. Troy
Oct. 11 — at Genesee
Oct. 18 — vs. Prairie
Oct. 25 — at Lapwai
Nov. 1 — at Clearwater Valley