Kubs looking for breakthrough

Kamiah High School’s football team has its work cut out for it in this unprecedented 2020 season.
The Kubs finished fourth in a loaded Class 1A-Division I Whitepine League last season, logging a 3-3 WPL mark (5-4 overall). But with returning all-league talent on the roster, Kamiah could be primed to continue its upward climb in the standings, and contend for a berth to State.
The Kubs will kick off their season at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at home against Timberline of Pierce/Weippe.
Fifth-year coach Nels Kludt expressed excitement about the season moving forward after a multitude of decisions took place during the summer that made it a reality.
“Its kinda cool that we are a part of it,” Kludt said. “It was up in the air for so long ... the fact that we are running it again is exciting.”
With an experienced group of seniors returning to the field, Kamiah figures to have plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense.
Kludt will be looking to unlock senior Gabe Eades as a playmaker, as he shifts over to quarterback for the Kubs after being used as a receiver in 2019.
“Eades looked great all camp,” Kludt said. “He’s an all-conference guy and an all-around athlete for us.”
Also aiding a well-rounded Kamiah roster are seniors Bodie Norman and Landon Keen, a lineman and running back/linebacker, respectively.
Kludt singled out Norman, an all-league pick last year, as having a positive impact in the locker room.
“Bodie is our lead lineman and he’s helping by setting a good example for the rest of the team,” Kludt said.
Kludt pegged Keen as a do-it-all utility guy for the Kubs.
Even with a season that’s not guaranteed to be finished, Kludt is having his players remain focused on the task at hand.
“I don’t think our goals have changed,” he said. “Our approach changes a bit ... (but) you still want to be trying to make the playoffs, beat our rivals — the things we normally want.
“So we’re focusing on the fact that any game could be your last, and you don’t want to go out when you didn’t give your best effort.”
Kamiah
COACH -- Nels Kludt (fifth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD – 3-2 in league, 5-3 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS – Bodie Norman, sr., OL/DL; Ashton Kiele, sr., TE/LB; Andrew Kiele, sr., RB/DB; Landon Keen, sr., RB/LB; Gabe Eades, sr., QB/DB; Easton Lezcano, jr., OL/DL; Kolby Hix, jr., TE/DL; Cloud Guffey, jr., TE/LB; Willis Williamson, jr., RB/DB; Colton Sams, so., RB/LB; Brady Cox, so., WR/DB
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 – Timberline
Sept. 11 – at Deary
Sept. 18 – Lapwai
Sept. 25 – at Troy
Oct. 2 – at Prairie
Oct. 9 - Genesee
Oct. 16 – at Potlatch
Oct. 23 – Clearwater Valley