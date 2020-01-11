KAMIAH — Jace Sams scored 19 points, Sam Brisbois added 18 and Kavan Mercer contributed 15 to lead the Kamiah High boys’ basketball team to a 74-44 victory against nonleague adversary Kendrick on Friday.
Jagger Hewett of Kendrick scored 18 points, and the Tigers’ Tavien Goldsberry chipped in 11.
“The entire team was very giving tonight with the ball,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner, whose team improved to 6-3. “We shared it very well. We didn’t do a very good job of rebounding tonight but we did well in transition and got a lot of easy points.”
KENDRICK
Jagger Hewett 6 3-5 18, Kolby Anderson 1 1-2 3, Tavien Goldsberry 5 1-2 11, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 5-9 44.
KAMIAH (6-3)
Titus Oatman 1 0-0 3, Kaden Mercer 1 0-0 2, Sam Brisbois 9 0-0 18, Trent Taylor 3 0-0 7, Robert Whitney 3 0-0 6, Kavan Mercer 6 2-5 15, Jace Sams 7 5-5 19, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 1 2-2 4, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 9-12 74.
Kendrick 14 10 13 7—44
Kamiah 18 18 24 14—74
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Skiles 2, Oatman, Taylor, Kavan Mercer.
JV — Kamiah 31, Kendrick 11
Prescott 51, Pomeroy 41
POMEROY — Evan Bartels supplied 14 points and Trent Gwinn added 13, but it wasn’t enough as Pomeroy fell to Southeast 1B League opponent Prescott.
The Tigers saw four players score in double figures, with Miguel Ayala leading the way with 13 points as Victor Garcia, Jonathan Cardenas, and Omar Velazco each contributed 12.
The Pirates stayed within striking distance for most of the way before a third-quarter lapse.
“This was a tough game for us,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We missed too many opportunities around the basket and we kept missing our open shots.”
POMEROY (41)
Trent Gwinn 5 0-0 13, Evan Bartels 7 0-0 14 , Danner Maves1 0-0 2 , Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 3, Trevin Kimble 2 0-0 5 , Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 0-0 41.
PRESCOTT (51)
Victor Garcia 4 1-1 12, Emanuel Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Omar Velazco 5 0-1 12, Jonathan Cardenas 5 0-1 12, Antonio Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Miguel Ayala 5 3-13 13. Totals 20 4-16 51.
Pomeroy 17 7 4 13––41
Prescott 17 12 8 14––51
3-point goals —Fruh, Gwinn 3, Kimble, Valazco 2, Garcia 3, Cardenas 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLLogos 42, Highland 10
CRAIGMONT — The Logos girls used lock-down defense to fashion plentiful scoring chances in the first quarter, during which the Knights from Moscow built a big lead, then coasted past Whitepine League Division II foe Highland of Craigmont.
“Defense was solid, our rebounding was good and we got some separation,” said Logos coach Patrick Lopez, whose team moved to 7-4 and 6-2 in the league.
Lucia Wilson led all scorers with 11 points and Naomi Michaels added nine as the Knights continued to stifle Highland’s offense, holding the Huskies to four or fewer points in each frame, including none in the final quarter.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-4, 6-2)
Sydney Miller 3 0-0 6, Lucia Wilson 5 1-1 11, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 2 1-2 5, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 3 0-0 6, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 4 1-3 9, Kaylee Vis 2 0-0 4, Ameera Wilson 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 4-8 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 2-10 4, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 1 0-0 2, Hannah Miller 2 0-2 4, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-12 10.
Logos 14 16 8 4—42
Highland 4 4 2 0—10
3-point goals — none.
WRESTLINGBengals split a pair
POST FALLS — On Day 1 of action at the River City Duals, Lewiston fell by a single point to Timberlake before rebounding with a win against Meridian.
The Bengals lost 39-38 to Timberlake and prevailed 48-30 vs. Meridian.
Lewiston’s Damon Shaw won both of his matches by fall at 170 pounds, while Rockwell Jones (145) scored a pin in his first match and a decision in his second.