LAPWAI — The Whitepine League has been reshuffled, and it’s only Week 1.
Kamiah’s football team took down host Lapwai 34-28 on Friday.
“It was a dogfight all the way through,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “That’s always been how it is against Lapwai. I thought we had some big plays in the second half that kind of ate away at the clock that we were able to take advantage of.”
The Kubs managed to get some redemption from 2021, when they took a 60-28 beating at Lapwai.
“It’s nice to get a good win against a good opponent,” Kludt said. “It’s especially sweet because they made the playoffs last year. We have to gain confidence after that.”
Here’s three takeaways from the early-season showdown:
The Kamiah way
The Kubs didn’t do anything fancy, pounding the ball behind their senior-driven offensive line. Kamiah finished the game with 200 yards rushing behind three different backs.
Quarterback David Kludt only passed the ball three times, completing one for 43 yards.
Junior Colton Ocain was the workhorse, finishing with 15 carries for 145 yards, scoring twice from more than 30 yards out.
The offensive line pushed around Lapwai’s young defensive line, averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
“I thought our offensive line did a great job tonight,” Kludt said. “Our interior three and our tight ends really went down and blocked down the field. That’s our game plan; we’re going to try to run teams down.”
The Kubs finished the second half without lead back Connor Weddle, who limped off with a leg injury.
But he didn’t leave without making an impact, finishing with five carries for 50 yards.
Lapwai coach Josh Leighton wasn’t pleased with the performance of either of his lines.
He gave his offensive line a C grade and his defensive line a D.
Ref shortage, you’re kidding?
Everyone who follows high school football knows there is a national referee shortage.
There could be many reasons for this. The treatment of the officials ranks at or near the top of the list.
The officials calling the game made what looked to be a questionable call in the second quarter by ejecting Lapwai’s Herschel Williamson.
The former Kub, who transferred during the summer, ran the ball to the outside and was knocked out of bounds.
The senior got up with a bit of aggression and sternly pushed off the Kamiah defender, causing the ejection.
The Lapwai fan base let the officials know exactly how they felt.
“I have to watch that back,” Leighton said. “They said he hit them with an open hand and the (official) said if it’s an open hand, it’s an ejection.”
On a third-and-goal situation from the 10-yard line in the third quarter, the Wildcats had an opportunity to get within a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Terrell Ellenwood-Jones found Ahlius Yearout on a jump ball near the right pylon. The senior extended and looked to hit the pylon for a touchdown. However, the referees ruled he was short on the play.
The Wildcats couldn’t convert on fourth down thanks to a broken play.
“We left a lot on the field,” Leighton said. “We couldn’t score in the red zone.”
Terrell Ellenwood-Jackson
Ellenwood-Jones started his first game at quarterback, showing some ability to pass the ball. He went 19-for-36 for 245 yards, but he did most of his damage on the ground.
He had 24 carries for 179 yards. Ellenwood-Jones did his best Lamar Jackson impression throughout the game, escaping the pocket and juking defenders in order to keep Lapwai in the contest.
The Kamiah defense was able to apply pressure on Ellenwood-Jones but only registered three sacks.
“Last year, he had a lot more guys compliment him,” Leighton said. “This year, he doesn’t have as many guys so they can isolate him. They did a solid job keeping him within the pocket.”
His favorite target of the night was Yearout, who finished with eight catches for 124 yards.
Kamiah 6 20 8 0 — 34
Lapwai 6 8 6 8 — 28
Kamiah — Kaden Degroot 33 pass from David Kludt (run failed).
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 14 pass from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones (pass failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 1 run (Yearout run).
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 20 run (Ocain pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Connor Weddle 46 run (pass failed).
Kamiah — Ocain 61 run (run failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 66 run (run failed).
Kamiah — Colton Sams 1 run (Degroot pass from Kludt).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 22 run (Ellenwood-Jones run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kamiah: Ocain 17-127, Weddle 5-50, Sams 7-20, Kludt 3-2. Lapwai: Ellenwood-Jones 24-179, Yearout, 2-27, White 9-26, Miles, 3-5.
PASSING — Kamiah: Kludt 1-3-1—43. Lapwai: Ellenwood-Jones 19-35-0—245.
RECEIVING — Kamiah: Degroot 1-43. Lapwai: Yearout 8-124, Miles 4-44, Kipp 2-35, Hays 2-29, White 2-3, Williamson, 1-10.
