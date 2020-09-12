LAPWAI — Visiting Kamiah battled to its first win of the season in a seesaw 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-6 Whitepine League Division I contest with Lapwai late Thursday.
Junior setter Zayda Loewen littered the stat sheets with 31 assists, 20 digs and five aces for the Kubs (1-5), while sophomore outside hitter Logan Landmark had a double-double of her own with 12 kills and 23 digs.
“I thought it was truly a team effort,” Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said. “We switched into a 5-1 formation about halfway through the match going into the third game, and I think that was really effective for us. Everybody just kind of pitched in. ... I’m really proud of them; it’s really nice to get a win.”
JV — Kamiah def. Lapwai
CROSS COUNTRYChamberlin, Sellers win
NEZPERCE — Kassidy Chamberlin of Troy and Carson Sellers of Timberline claimed individual titles in the Nezperce Invitational cross country meet Thursday.
Team titles went to the Deary girls and Potlatch boys. The races were 5,000 meters.
GIRLS
Team scores — Deary 19, Potlatch 36.
Top placers — 1. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 13:23. 2. Halee Bohman, Troy, 23:48. 3. Maizy Wilcox, Nez, 24:03. 4. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 24:25. 5. Lauren Carr, Tim, 24:49. 6. Claire Fletcher, Dea, 24:57. 7. Emily Scott, Dea, 25:02. 8. Lily Veith, Pot, 25:40. 9. Macie Ashmead, Dea, 25:52. 10. Eleah Swan, CV, 24:46.
BOYS
Team scores — Potatch 28, Troy 48, Prairie 57.
Top placers — 1. Carson Sellers, Tim, 17:30. 2. Preston Amerman, CV, 18:45. 3. Cole Seiler, Nez, 19:38. 4. Mikey Jenko, Ken, 20:12. 5. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 20:29. 6. Sam Barnes, Pot, 20:40. 7. Tyler Wemhoff, Pra, 20:59. 8. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 21:13. 9. Logan Mossman, CV, 21:32. 10. Tommy Skinner, Pot, 21:51.