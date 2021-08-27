Kubs crave playoffs return after taste last year

KAMIAH — Coming off a second-place finish in the Whitepine League Division I standings and a win in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A DI state playoffs, Kamiah is hungry for more.
The Kubs return the bulk of their 2020 team that went 7-3 overall.
“We feel good with where we’re at right now,” fifth-year coach Nels Kludt said. “The team’s coming off a pretty good season and the core of our guys are back this year.
“We feel like practice is going pretty well so far, developing good chemistry.”
Kludt said the team’s biggest strength could lie on the offensive and defensive lines, where the Kubs are deep and return players like senior Cloud Guffey, junior Everett Skinner and sophomore Porter Whipple. Skinner started both ways last year and Whipple was an all-conference second-teamer.
“We have experienced kids all the way up and down on both sides,” Kludt said, “so that’s a luxury to have.”
Former receiver Kendrick Wheeler has the wheels to rack up rushing yards at quarterback. The senior has a trusty target in tight end Kolby Hix — an all-conference first-teamer on both sides of the ball who should help ease Wheeler’s transition from wideout.
“Obviously a big-time player for us,” Kludt said of Hix. “Big, strong kid. Looking for a lot from him.”
In a deep and tough league like the WPL, success isn’t always guaranteed. Experience often reigns supreme, and the Kubs own plenty.
Kamiah didn’t lose often last season but two of its three defeats were poundings by Prairie (72-6) and in the playoffs against Raft River (76-14), which Kludt said were humbling.
But the team has tasted success and is itching for another chance to prove itself on the big stage again.
“Getting to the playoffs was a big deal for them and they have a hunger for more,” Kludt said. “Champing at the bit to prove that last year was what it was and maybe get some more.”
Kamiah
COACH — Nels Kludt (fifth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 6-2 in Whitepine League Division I, 7-3 overall
KEY RETURNERS — Kolby Hix, sr., TE/DL; Kendrick Wheeler, sr., QB/DB; Willis Willamson, sr., RB/DB; Cloud Guffey, sr., OL/LB; Brady Cox, jr., WR/DB; Everett Skinner, jr., OL/DL; Colton Sams, jr., RB/LB WR/DB; Porter Whipple, so., OL/DL.
Five Things to Watch
1. With just three departed seniors, the Kubs return the bulk of their Whitepine League Division I second-place team from a year ago. Team chemistry could be a strength for this experienced group.
2. Kamiah’s big rivalry game against Clearwater Valley on Oct. 22 is the final game on the docket for both teams. Both teams will be building toward the season’s grand finale, which could have playoff implications.
3. Coach Nels Kludt noticed last year that his team was sometimes too “up” for strong opponents and at times might have overlooked weaker teams when a big game was on the horizon. Going into this year, he’s stressing a more even-keeled approach with every game, “no matter if it’s a team with a good record or a team with a bad record.”
4. Linemen like senior Cloud Guffey, junior Everett Skinner and sophomore Porter Whipple help anchor an offensive line that could be the team’s most-feared group.
5. Converted receiver Kendrick Wheeler might take some time to settle into his new role of starting quarterback, but he has the speed and athleticism to make an impact under center right away.