CALDWELL, Idaho — They took drastically different routes, but Kamiah and Lapwai ended up in the same place in the state tournament as they did at the district tournament — in the title game.
The Kubs erased a 10-point halftime deficit to win by three points and Lapwai fashioned one of its characteristic blowouts Friday in the semifinal round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I boys’ basketball tournament at Vallivue High School.
Brady Cox hit a late go-ahead layin in Kamiah’s 42-40 defeat of Grace, and Kase Wynott submitted a strong overall performance in Lapwai’s 79-43 win against Logos.
The second-seeded Kubs and the No. 1 Cats clash for the championship at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, reprising their matchup in the Feb. 25 district final at Lewiston High School, won by Lapwai 67-33.
It will be the fourth meeting of the season for the Whitepine League rivals, and the Wildcats are 3-0 so far.
“At least I don’t have to stay up all night scouting,” Kubs coach Aaron Skinner quipped.
Logos of Moscow plays Grace for third place at 11 a.m. today at Vallivue.
Kamiah 42, Grace 40
The Kubs (20-6) trailed 25-15 at halftime, stymied by a Grace zone defense anchored by the bulky 6-foot-7 Grey Gibbs.
But Kamiah then used defensive pressure to change the game’s dynamics, and its players took turns going on personal scoring flurries, starting with Everett Skinner’s back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 27 late in the third quarter.
Kavan Mercer also began playing a more active role for the Kubs, scoring four consecutive points to create another tie at 32. Next it was Lukas Krogh and David Kludt who stepped up, combining for Kamiah’s next eight points to make it 40-40 with less than three minutes left.
Most decisively, Mercer drove the lane and saw Cox streaking along the baseline, feeding him for a layin that put Kamiah up 42-40.
Kludt appeared to widen the margin to three by converting the second of two free throws with 11 seconds remaining, but officials conferred at length and decided they’d erred in making it a two-shot foul, removing the point off the board.
The Kubs, meanwhile, held Grace scoreless for the final 2:43, and Skinner’s defensive rebound clinched the win in the waning moments.
Aaron Skinner liked but wasn’t surprised by his team’s grittiness, and was struck by its balance. Mercer wound up with 11 points, Krogh with 10, Everett Skinner with nine and Cox with six. Kludt snagged nine rebounds, Cox made three steals, and Skinner’s three long-range shots helped Kamiah go 5-for-11 (45.5 percent) from distance.
Payson Andersen netted 15 points for the third-seeded Grizzlies (19-6).
KAMIAH (20-6)
Kaden DeGroot 0 2-2 2, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Lukas Krogh 3 4-4 10, David Kludt 2 0-2 4, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 9, Brady Cox 3 0-0 6, Kavan Mercer 3 3-7 11. Totals 14 9-15 42.
GRACE (19-6)
William Mickelson 0 0-0 0, Colson Froehlich 0 1-2 1, Ty Gilbert 3 0-0 6, Peyton Reeves 0 0-0 0, Tytan Anderson 3 0-1 6, Payson Andersen 6 2-3 15, Dallon Draper 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-8 40.
Kamiah 10 5 25 12—42
Grace 14 11 7 8—40
3-point goals — Skinner 3, Mercer 2, Andersen.
Lapwai 79, Logos 43
Wynott drained two 3s in the opening moments and finished with 26 points as the unbeaten Wildcats catapulted into the championship game with a convincing win against Whitepine League adversary Logos.
Lapwai, the defending champion, dominated the first quarter 25-8 and improved to 26-0 with its fourth defeat of the Knights of the season. The Wildcats nudged their win streak to 35 games dating to last season and now seek their 12th state title overall and their fourth in the past six years.
The Wildcats forced 18 turnovers, committing just four, a differential that coach Zach Eastman called “pretty much the deciding factor in the game.
“We played really uptempo basketball,” he said. “We always look for the person ahead (in transition) and our players are so unselfish, that makes it even harder to guard. We were making a lot of transition 3s, and those are hard to defend.”
Wynott shot 11-for-17 overall, 3-for-6 from long range, and added seven assists as he pushed his two-game point total to 49 for the tournament.
“He passed the ball just as well as he scored the ball tonight,” Eastman said.
Titus Yearout added 15 points and four assists, Kross Taylor contributed 12 points and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones chipped in 10.
Logos (17-8) played its steadiest ball midway through the game, capitalizing on some Lapwai inattentiveness to cut the gap to 36-26 early in the third quarter.
But the Cats cranked up their defense and transition game, pumping their lead to 48-26 on a 3 by Ellenwood-Jones.
Two of the Wildcats’ most brilliant moments set up three-point plays. In the first quarter came a weaving, two-pass finish on a fast break resulting in a layin and free throw by Ellenwood-Jones.
Later, Yearout provided the highlight of the second half when, braking in transtion near the baseline, he made a behind-the-back bounce pass to Wynott, whose three-point play made it 56-32.
LOGOS (17-8)
Roman Nuttbrock 4 2-3 11, Seamus Wilson 3 0-0 7, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Jack Driskill 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 3 0-2 9, Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Aiden Elmore 0 0-4 4, Ben Druffel 5 0-0 10. Totals 18 2-5 43.
LAPWAI (25-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4 0-0 10, Titus Yearout 6 1-2 15, Kross Taylor 4 1-2 12, Mason Brown 1 0-1 2, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Ahlius Yearout 2 0-0 4, Jalisco Miles 0 2-2 2, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, AJ Ellenwood 1 2-3 4, Chris Bohnee 1 0-0 2, Kase Wynott 11 1-1 26. Totals 31 7-12 79.
Logos 8 12 12 11—43
Lapwai 25 8 23 23—79
3-point goals — Casebolt 3, Nuttbrock, Wilson, Taylor 3, Wynott 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, T. Yearout 2.