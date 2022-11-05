KAMIAH — Kamiah set the standard for what a postseason 8-man football game should look like Friday in its 16-12 Idaho Class 1A Division I quarterfinal-round win against Butte County at Kamiah High School.
“We just stuck with it,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said. “We kept running the ball, and the defense was able to force some stops.”
With the victory, Kamiah (9-1) moves on to play either Grace or Raft River, which will play in another quarterfinal-round game at 5:30 p.m. Pacific today at Holt Arena in Pocatello, in a semifinal-round game Nov. 11 or 12 at a time and site to be determined later this weekend by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
Rain was pouring from the sky, causing a mud pit in the middle of the field. But it didn’t seem to bother either team much as they ran on and off the field with mud on their numbers and steam on their heads.
“We don’t want to play in a dome,” Kludt said. “When you have two teams like this, these are the exact conditions that you want to play in.”
In the third quarter, Connor Weddle took a pitch 88 yards for the score, giving Kamiah a 16-6 advantage. He followed the block of pulling guard Porter Whipple, allowing Weddle to see nothing but brown grass.
“I thought the offensive line started a bit slow,” Kludt said. “But when they got it going, they really got it going. That’s just a group where if you run behind them more and more they get better and better.”
Here are some takeaways:
Kludt to DeGroot
While the weather limited the passing game, the few successful attempts came during pivotal points.
Facing a third-and-12 and trailing 6-0 just before halftime, Kamiah quarterback David Kludt found tight end Kaden DeGroot along the sideline. DeGroot was able to get two feet down and instead of ducking out of bounds, he turned upfield and rumbled 66 yards for the score. Kludt ran in for the 2-point conversion to put Kamiah up 8-6.
“That was pretty cool,” Kludt said, “especially when you consider that they’ve only been doing this together for one year. They have some mojo going for sure.”
The second biggest Kludt-to-DeGroot connection came on the Kubs’ final drive. Butte County (6-3) used its final timeout, giving Kamiah time to decide what to do on fourth-and-6.
After electing to run the ball three plays in a row, Nels Kludt decided to put the ball in David Kludt’s hands. Once again, he found DeGroot right at the sticks for a huge first down.
“There weren’t a lot of completed passes in this game,” Nels Kludt said. “And those two were pretty (expletive) big.”
Overcoming mistakes
In a game where weather played a significant factor, there were several mistakes along the way.
The Pirates got into scoring position thanks to a long screen pass to Treyton Allen. He then scored from two yards out a couple of plays later to make it 16-12 Kamiah.
The Kubs got the ball back and wasn’t able to move it much. Nels Kludt decided to put his Madden coaching hat on and go for it on a fourth-and-8 on Butte County’s 48-yard line with 3:23 remaining.
It didn’t work, but not to worry. The Pirates coughed up the ball on the next play, seemingly icing the game.
“You have to be able to hang around,” Kludt said. “We were able to fix some things and man, they hung in there.”
Kamiah’s biggest shot in the foot came on penalties. The Kubs jumped offside twice, committed an unsportsmanlike penalty and had an illegal substitution, all leading to the Pirates’ first score.
“We just had to settle down a little bit,” Kludt said. “We did some dumb things but I think we wised up a little bit.”
Looking in a mirror
The whole game felt like watching a 48-minute Kamiah scrimmage.
Nels Kludt knew coming in that Butte County played a similar style to his team, and caused a couple of slow points, especially in the first half. After the first Pirates’ touchdown, both teams went scoreless the next six drives.
“There were going to be some bad things that were going to happen,” Kludt said. “But for the most part, this was going to be a game where each team just chewed up yardage back and forth.”
Butte County 6 0 0 6—12
Kamiah 0 8 8 0—16
First Quarter
Butte County — Brody Westergard 3 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Kamiah — Kaden DeGroot 66 pass from David Kludt (Kludt run).
Third Quarter
Kamiah — Connor Weddle 88 run (Everett Oatman run).
Fourth Quarter
Butte County — Treyton Allen 2 run (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Butte County: Allen 26-173, Westergard 8-18, McAffee 1-5, Trent Pancheri 1-1. Kamiah: Weddle 10-128, D. Kludt 9-45, Colton Ocain 11-33, Colton Sams 2-8, Everett Oatman 1-0.
PASSING — Butte County: Westergard 4-9-1-27. Kamiah: D. Kludt 4-9-0-70.
RECEIVING — Butte County: Rawson Twitchell 2-16, McAffee 2-11. Kamiah: DeGroot 2-67, Oatman 1-5, Sams 1-(-2).
