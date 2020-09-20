KAMIAH — Faced time and again with covering a short field against a dynamic Lapwai attack, Kamiah’s resilient defense stole the show.
Five times, in fact, the Kubs had their backs against the wall and were up to the task Saturday, holding their bitter rivals scoreless for the game’s last 31 minutes.
Their final clutch stand came on a pass deflection at the goal line as time expired, preserving a 26-22 Kamiah victory in a classic Whitepine League Division I slugfest at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.
“Dogfights are what football’s all about,” standout senior Kub lineman Bodie Norman said.
Kamiah, 3-0 for the first time since 2015, found itself in one, with those nervy red-zone tests all coming in Lapwai’s final seven possessions.
“I think guys realized you’re on a cliff, your backs are against the wall and you’ve gotta make a play,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said. “Guys really dialed it in. They had some big-time gut checks out there.”
At the contest’s six-minute mark, junior cornerback Willis Williamson dragged down Lapwai running back Ahlius Yearout just inches before he crossed the plane on a fourth-and-goal. Williamson also was responsible for batting away star Wildcat quarterback Titus Yearout’s last-second heave.
“We want to play teams like that, we want to win games like that on the goal line,” deft Kamiah senior quarterback/corner Gabe Eades said. “Those are the ones that hype us up.”
Two series beforehand, the Wildcats’ offense marched methodically, setting itself up inside Kamiah’s 30-yard line. But a huge loss on a low snap — one of a handful for the Wildcats in the second half — was followed by a phenomenal play from Norman. He slapped down an option pitch and finished the play with a crack on Yearout, who’d scooped it up.
Kamiah went up to stay moments later when Eades checked a quick ball down to Colton Sams, who made a man miss and blazed 49 yards down the sideline for the second half’s only points.
Lapwai (1-1) was stifled on back-to-back scoring opportunities to close the first half. A host of Kubs sandwiched Yearout at the 5 with about five minutes until the break, popping the ball out of his hands and into Kamiah’s.
“It was just hard-nosed Kub football,” Eades said, smiling.
On Lapwai’s ensuing possession — another in which the Wildcats soared downfield with relative ease — Kub linebacker Kendrick Wheeler cut off a lofted throw for a pick, ending the period.
“A lot of opportunities,” said Lapwai coach Josh Leighton, whose team outgained Kamiah 456-326 and ran 31 more plays than the Kubs. “When you’re leaving that much out there, you’ll struggle no matter who you are.”
Initially billed as a showdown between top-tier WPL weapons Eades and Yearout, the theme shifted to defense. Both teams collected three turnovers and nine tackles for loss, and saw their front sevens fare well against potent rushing attacks.
Norman had 3½ TFLs to pace the Kubs’ D-line in a superb outing.
“Our defensive line put a great effort forth,” Kludt said. “We’re lucky with that group. We’ve got five older guys playing on that unit.”
Lapwai’s Sage Lone Bear led his team with 4½ tackles for loss. Kamiah’s Brady Cox had an interception, Wildcat Mason Brown snagged two, and Lapwai defensive end Chris Brown tipped one to himself early on.
Of course, it was impossible to keep the two signal-callers too quiet.
Eades accounted for each of Kamiah’s four touchdowns. He hit Kolby Hix early in the first for a 14-yarder, tacked on a breakaway rushing score from 64 yards out, then another from seven yards away during a tit-for-tat first half that concluded with Lapwai up 22-18.
Eades passed 6-of-12 for 153 yards and two interceptions, and ran for 118 on 11 carries.
He dislocated his shoulder early in the fourth, but had it popped back into place, then re-entered right after backup — starting running back Landon Keen — tossed an interception. That Lapwai series ended with Williamson’s gutty tackle on Ahlius Yearout.
“For (Eades) to come back and play through it, and be tough and lead us down the field, that was a huge deal, ’cause it chewed up a lot of clock, No. 1,” Kludt said. “We wanted to make sure we were taking time off for when Titus got it back.”
Yearout, who guided Lapwai 78 yards to Kamiah’s 10 in one minute for the last-ditch crack at a win, had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 32 carries, and was 12-for-31 passing for 237 yards and two picks as Kamiah’s defense swarmed consistently around the junior.
“Once he gets outside, that’s when you lose him,” Norman said. “If we keep him inside ... it’s not a 50-yard gain, it’s 5, maybe less.”
“They like to run, we like to hit,” added Keen, who tallied 107 total yards. “They were more smoke and mirrors, didn’t have as much smash-mouth football.”
Freshman Lapwai running back Mason Brown was impressive, amassing 229 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches (a 9.54 average) with a short touchdown run in the first quarter.
Kamiah seniors Eades, Norman, Keen, and Ashton and Andrew Kiele were honored for senior day before the game, which was moved to Saturday as the schools awaited the smoky air to clear up.
“They’re dedicated to the game, they’ve set the attitude for the team the entire year,” Kludt said of the five. “That’s where the resilience comes from. We follow their lead, and I’m proud for them. To get that win is a big deal for them. It’s been back-and-forth the last four or five years.
“They’re always heart-stoppers.”
Lapwai 8 14 0 0—22
Kamiah 12 6 8 0—26
First Quarter
Kamiah — Kolby Hix 14 pass from Gabe Eades (run failed).
Lapwai — Mason Brown 4 run (Kross Taylor pass from Titus Yearout).
Kamiah — Eades 64 run (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Lapwai — Yearout 7 run (Yearout run).
Kamiah — Eades 2 run (run failed).
Lapwai — Yearout 12 run (run failed).
Third Quarter
Kamiah — Colton Sams 49 pass from Eades (Bodie Norman pass from Yearout).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lapwai: Yearout 32-143, M. Brown 16-89, Ahlius Yearout 2-6. Kamiah: Eades 11-118, Landon Keen 6-48, Willis Williamson 18-29.
PASSING — Lapwai: Yearout 12-31-2—237. Kamiah: Eades 6-12-2—153, Keen 0-1-1—0, Williamson 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING — Lapwai: M. Brown 8-140, A. Yearout 3-60, Farley Eaglespeaker 1-37. Kamiah: Keen 2-59, Sams 1-49, Hix 2-30, Kendrick Wheeler 1-28.
