NEW ORLEANS — For the 48th time in 47 years of unparalleled coaching, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski took the slow walk to midcourt and shook the hand of the North Carolina coach who beat him.
After that, he found his wife, Mickie, and they made the slow, sad walk, hand-in-hand, off the Superdome floor. Saturday’s 81-77 setback in a national semifinal showdown marked Coach K’s final loss, and one of his toughest too.
Thanks to the Tar Heels — those dadgum Tar Heels — the 75-year-old coach will have plenty of time to get over it.
“I’m sure at some time, I’ll deal with this in my own way,” the coach said.
Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to a close after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift the Tar Heels to their thrill-a-minute victory.
This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe the best meeting between these teams, whose schools are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road.
The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on Krzyzewski. His lifetime record against North Carolina fell to 50-48. Nos. 47 and 48 are ones Carolina fans will treasure forever. They were partying early today on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. This latest win came exactly four weeks after the Tar Heels ruined the going-away party in Coach K’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium..
That loss hurt. This one stopped the coach’s last-gasp, storybook run one win away from the title game and a chance at his sixth championship. Krzyzewski said he had a locker room full of crying players when when it was done.
“It’s not about me,” he insisted. “Especially right now. I’ve said my entire career that I wanted my seasons to end where my team was either crying tears of joy or tears of sorrow. Because then you knew that they gave everything.”
They gave everything all the way through the nip-and-tuck stretch run that Duke played without a timeout. When the final buzzer of his career blared, Krzyzewski shook the hand of Carolina’s rookie coach, Hubert Davis.
Instead of Krzyzewski going for his sixth title Monday, Carolina will try to win its seventh. It will be Davis, Love, who led the Tar Heels with 28 points, and R.J. Davis, who scored 18, going against Kansas, which beat Villanova 81-65 earlier in the undercard.
“Dwelling on the two wins against Duke doesn’t help us against Kansas,” Hubert Davis said.
Maybe not, but what a game. It featured 18 lead changes and 12 ties.
It also featured another breakout performance from Love, whose 28 points after an 0-for-4 start were one more than what he put up in the second half of a win last week against UCLA in the Sweet 16.
“It means everything to me,” Love said of his key 3 with 25 seconds left.
At around the two-minute mark, the teams traded three consecutive 3s. Wendell Moore Jr.’s 3 with 1:19 left ended the flurry and gave Duke a 74-73 lead. It was the final lead of Krzyzewski’s career.
R.J. Davis came back with two free throws, then after Duke’s Mark Williams, in foul trouble all night, missed a pair from the line, Carolina worked the ball around the perimeter.
Tar Heels guard Leaky Black set a pick — make that threw a block — on Trevor Keels to free up Love, who drained a 3 for a four-point lead and what felt like massive breathing room in this one.
Love made three more free throws down the stretch, then it was done. Krzyzewski and his wife then walked off the floor together, same as they had after four wins during the run to his record 13th Final Four.
Near the other bench, Hubert Davis was crying again — just like Ol’ Roy — much as he did last weekend when North Carolina punched its ticket to its record 21st Final Four.
“I felt like over the last two or three years, North Carolina wasn’t relevant,” said Hubert Davis, whose biggest win came a year to the date after Hall of Famer Roy Williams announced his own retirement. “North Carolina should never be irrelevant. It should be front and center with the spotlight on them.”
Freshman Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 20 points and his classmate, Keels, had 19. Another freshman, A.J. Griffin, never really got untracked, finishing with only six points.
Chances are Griffin and Banchero will be following Krzyzewski out the door. They are the latest in his revolving door of one-and-done players, but neither they nor Zion Williamson in 2019 could lead Duke back to the promised land.
North Carolina is back on the verge again, looking for its second title in six years. But win or lose, 2021-22 always will be remembered as the season North Carolina sent Coach K packing for good.
One team’s joy is another team’s pain.
“When you’re in the arena, either you’re going to come out feeling great or feel agony, but you always will feel great about being in the arena,” Krzyzewski said.
NORTH CAROLINA (29-9)
Manek 4-10 3-6 14, Bacot 3-10 5-8 11, Davis 6-13 4-4 18, Love 11-20 3-4 28, Black 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Styles 0-2 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 17-24 81.
DUKE (32-7)
Banchero 8-17 2-4 20, Griffin 1-7 4-4 6, Moore 4-14 1-2 10, Williams 4-5 0-2 8, Roach 2-11 4-5 8, Keels 8-14 1-3 19, John 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 30-72 12-20 77.
Halftime: Duke, 37-34. 3-Point Goals: North Carolina 10-26 (Manek 3-6, Love 3-10, Davis 2-4, Black 2-5, Styles 0-1), Duke 5-22 (Banchero 2-4, Keels 2-7, Moore 1-2, Griffin 0-4, Roach 0-5). Fouled Out: Bacot. Rebounds: North Carolina 48 (Bacot 21), Duke 38 (Banchero 10). Assists: North Carolina 7 (Davis 4), Duke 12 (Roach 5). Total Fouls: North Carolina 19, Duke 18.