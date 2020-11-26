Kramer feels right at home at Community Colleges of Spokane

Jessica Kramer gets emotional when she reflects on her path to this point, from her playing days at Lewiston High School, to her coaching beginnings at Whitworth University, and all the lifelong relationships she’s built along the way — underscored by her family’s background in college athletics. They’ve all led up to the latest breakthrough in her career.
On Nov. 16, the Lewiston native was announced as the women’s basketball coach at Community Colleges of Spokane in Spokane Falls.
“I have great confidence that Jessica Kramer is going to inspire and mentor our student-athletes to become the best versions of themselves while at CCS,” athletic director James Fitzgerald said in a news release. “Her personality and people skills, along with her experience, will greatly benefit our women’s basketball team.”
Kramer most recently was an assistant at Whitworth, an NCAA Division III school in Spokane, for five seasons. They were preceded by her playing days as a Pirate (2013-15), which followed a two-year playing career at Eastern Oregon University (2010-11, 2012-13).
Before that, she established herself as a standout athlete at Lewiston, where she helped lead the Bengals’ memorable run to the 2010 Class 5A state title game.
She speaks fondly of all those experiences, which helped piece together the foundation of her coaching philosophies.
“I always want to have a team that feels like home, like you feel loved and supported and even once you’re done playing, that you have a support group after basketball,” Kramer said. “But also, I want my players to know that I care about them and from that, that I will be able to push them mentally and physically farther than they thought possible, all while knowing that I do care about them as a person. I’m just trying to get the most out of them as a basketball player, because we don’t usually grow when we’re not uncomfortable.”
Kramer’s foray into head coaching parallels a complicated time in college athletics and at Spokane Falls. She’s the program’s third head coach since the end of last season, when Bruce Johnson retired after 32 years. His replacement, former assistant Ryan Bodecker, left to be an athletic director at a school district north of Spokane. Next to get the job was former Spokane high school standout Jeneva Thaxton (nee Anderson), but she resigned shortly after her hire, paving the way for Kramer.
Now, she’ll prepare to coach during the coronavirus pandemic. The Northwest Athletic Conference postponed in-person basketball activities until Jan. 2, and teams won’t play games until Feb. 13.
In the meantime, Kramer will schedule one-on-one meetings with her new players, watch last season’s game film to scout her new team, nail down a practice schedule and its logistics, connect with Spokane Falls alumni and start recruiting the area’s top high school talent.
“It’s a long list,” she said. “It just keeps going and going.”
Kramer takes charge of a team that went 12-13 overall and 5-11 in the NWAC last season, snapping a streak of seven consecutive winning seasons. Spokane Falls went to three conference championships under Johnson, winning it in 2017.
“The Falls is a place where you’re supported and you can be successful,” Kramer said. “They have a tradition of winning. They’re a very well-respected program in the NWAC.”
Kramer’s familial ties to college athletics go back decades. Her father, Dave, played football at Spokane Falls and the University of Idaho. Her uncle, Mike, also played football at UI before embarking on a long coaching career in the Big Sky Conference. Her uncle, Pat, played football at Notre Dame.
“All guys that I looked up to and a big reason why athletics are important to me,” Jessica Kramer said.
Of all the experiences and people that helped her get to this point in her journey, Kramer is the most appreciative of the place where it all started.
“I’m thankful that I grew up in Lewiston,” she said as she fought back emotions. “And always had very supportive teachers and coaches. I definitely would not be where I’m at today if it wasn’t for all my teachers and coaches that had an impact in my life and believed in me and also challenged me.”
