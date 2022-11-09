Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy knocks Nashville Predators forward Zach Sanford to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones knocks away a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen, second from right, forward Andre Burakovsky, second from left, and forward Morgan Geekie celebrate a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken are in a situation they never really faced in their inaugural season — learning to deal with success.
Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period, including the first shot of the game, as the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday for their fifth consecutive win.
Seattle enjoyed a night of firsts, posting its first five-game win streak in franchise history and the first time scoring four goals in a period that didn’t include an empty-netter.
“I think the biggest thing for us right now is to not get too high here,” Eberle said. “I know we’ve won five in a row, but we have a big homestand, some really good teams that we’re about to play. A lot of times you get a little bit lackadaisical and think things are too easy, and that’s when this league gets you.”
Seattle’s big night started almost from the opening faceoff as Eberle beat Nashville’s Juuse Saros on a slapshot from the right circle just 38 seconds into the game. Will Borgen made it 2-0 at 7:29 after Saros made an initial sprawling save to deny Morgan Geekie.
A bad Nashville turnover led to Andre Burakovsky’s goal with 4:44 left, set up by Alex Wennberg’s pass, and Eberle capped Seattle’s big period with his second goal 1:09 later off another Predators mistake.
Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal with 1:11 left in the game for Seattle.
Coming off an impressive three-game road sweep with wins in Calgary, Minnesota and Pittsburgh, the Kraken continued to roll in the opener of a season-high six-game homestand. Burakovsky added a pair of assists to go with his fourth goal, his first three-point game of the season.
“I think last couple games here doing our five-game winning streak we’ve been having good starts,” Burakovsky said. “I think that was a little bit of a problem earlier in the year where we came out a little bit sleeping and we’ve been talking about it a lot. Now, I think we were coming out hot. That sets the tone for sure.”
Nashville saw its two-game win streak snapped and lost whatever momentum was gained from rallying from down 3-0 to beat Vancouver in a shootout Saturday.