Kraken take Wright with No. 4 overall pick

MONTREAL, Quebec — Arguably the most discussed, dissected, lauded and criticized junior hockey player of the past two years is headed to the Emerald City to provide the Seattle Kraken with some dramatically boosted prospect strength up the middle.
The Kraken hope that once 18-year-old center Shane Wright adjusts to professional hockey, he and future teammate Matty Beniers can dominate NHL the way they did others in the junior and college ranks.
Stunned gasps erupted Thursday around the Bell Centre as the opening picks of the NHL entry draft went nothing like what many expected. Tenuously projected No. 1 choice Wright of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs tumbled into the Kraken’s hands at No. 4.
“Christmas came early,” said a smiling Robert Kron, the Kraken’s scouting director.
Kron, general manager Ron Francis, coach Dave Hakstol and others at the Kraken table knew there was a scenario in which Wright could fall their way. But for it to work, the Montreal Canadiens needed to bypass Wright and take Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 overall.
Once that happened, to erupting cheers, boos and overall astonishment from the thousands of Canadiens fans, it was game on for the Kraken. After that, a New Jersey team already stacked with young centers took Slovakian defender Simon Nemec at No. 2, marking it the first time two players from Slovakia had gone in the top 10 together.
The Arizona Coyotes, as some had anticipated, also balked at Wright and used their No. 3 selection on Scottsdale center Logan Cooley from the U.S. National Team Development Program.
All of a sudden, a player for two years touted as the most likely to go No. 1 overall was there for the Kraken’s taking.
“We thought it was a possibility,” Francis said. “It’s not a bad way to start a franchise with Matty Beniers and Shane Wright as your No. 1 and 2 centermen.”
Francis added of Wright: “He’s a terrific kid. All of our homework said he’s a terrific kid.”
Although Wright is still a teenager, Francis, Kron and others have long liked how his strong two-way play with a 6-foot, 198-pound frame should translate to the NHL. Francis plans to give Wright a chance with the big team out of training camp, meaning he won’t play for Canada in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in August.
The Kraken can send Wright back to his OHL team after camp or keep him for up to nine NHL games and then return him to the junior ranks if they feel he needs work. At age 18, he must be offered back to his junior team and cannot be sent to the AHL or other pro affiliate circuits.
That and the Kraken’s second-year composition give Wright a solid chance to begin his NHL career quickly, serving as a bright spot for him on a night that began in disappointing fashion.
“I was drafted by an NHL franchise,” Wright said when asked how he was processing the night’s developments. “I was drafted by a team with a lot of potential. It’s a great city with a great fan base. Obviously, you want to go first. It’s definitely something every guy wants to be able to do going into the draft.
“But I couldn’t be happier with being in Seattle. I couldn’t be happier with being a Kraken. I’m really excited about the future I have in Seattle.”
Wright has made headlines the past three years since being granted exceptional-player status to be drafted into the OHL at age 15 instead of 16. In his debut season, he established himself as a potential No. 1 NHL pick by scoring 39 goals and adding 27 assists in a COVID-19-shortened, 58-game schedule.
His star faded somewhat as the OHL shut down the next season. Upon his return in 2021-22, Wright still put up an impressive 32 goals and 62 assists in 63 games — far exceeding his point-per-game output of the two previous years.
Still, the expectations created by his 39-goal rookie season caused some disappointment and talk the Canadiens might go with somebody else.
Wright said he’d had dinner with a couple of Kraken scouts and spoke with team representatives at May’s pre-draft scouting combine. He also got to know Kraken assistant Paul McFarland when the latter briefly served as Frontenacs coach in summer 2021 before the NHL team hired him.
“We didn’t actually play any games under him,” Wright said. “But I know him from past Zoom calls and all that, so I got to build a relationship with him.
“So I know them pretty well,” he said of the Kraken. “I have a pretty good understanding of what they’re about, and I really liked everything they’re building.”