SEATTLE — Although it took a little more than a month to find a style of play that would lead to success, the expansion Seattle Kraken now are rolling.
They’re also beating some pretty good teams along the way.
Colin Blackwell and Alex Wennberg scored less than three minutes apart in the second period as the Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Friday.
Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 29 saves — including 13 in the third period.
“I think we’re getting a lot of great efforts from up and down the lineup. I think tonight’s a great example of, we had some adversity, but we were able to weather the storm,” Blackwell said. “I think maybe in the beginning of the season, that might have happened and we might have lost a game or something like that. But we really got that identity rolling right now.”
After a five-point road trip, Seattle returned home and won its third in the past four and fifth in the past seven, most of those coming against some of the top teams in the league.
Three of Seattle’s previous four wins had come against some of the best in the Eastern Conference with victories at home against Washington and Carolina, and a road win at Florida. Since Nov. 21, Seattle is 5-1-1 and its 11 points are tied with Minnesota for the most in the league.
“Probably the biggest factor tonight was we had contributions from everybody in the lineup,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “Big or small we had contributions from everybody in the lineup.”
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves as Edmonton snapped a three-game win streak.
McDavid pulled with Oilers within one on his 16th with 8:16 remaining in the third.
Edmonton 1 1 1 — 3
Seattle 2 2 0 — 4
First Period: 1, Seattle, Gourde 6 (Donato), 0:49. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 21 (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins), 6:41 (pp). 3, Seattle, Larsson 2 (McCann, Donskoi), 10:38. Penalties: Larsson, SEA (Interference), 6:11; Dunn, SEA (Slashing), 18:24; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Tripping), 19:02.
Second Period: 4, Edmonton, Bouchard 4 (Puljujarvi, Nugent-Hopkins), 8:12. 5, Seattle, Blackwell 2 (Sheahan, Lind), 13:06. 6, Seattle, Wennberg 3 (Appleton, Oleksiak), 15:53. Penalties: Yamamoto, EDM (Cross Checking), 4:04; Wennberg, SEA (Tripping), 18:14.
Third Period: 7, Edmonton, McDavid 16 (Bouchard, Draisaitl), 11:44. Penalties: Yamamoto, EDM (Interference), 9:40; Foegele, EDM (Tripping), 14:40; Larsson, SEA (Roughing), 18:29.
Shots on Goal: Edmonton 13-5-14—32. Seattle 14-10-10—34.
Power-play opportunities: Edmonton 1 of 4; Seattle 0 of 4.
Goalies: Edmonton, Skinner 2-4-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 7-9-2 (31-28).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:36.