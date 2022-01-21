SEATTLE — Carson Soucy and the Seattle Kraken didn’t let a sluggish, uninspired start linger beyond 20 minutes. Thanks to their turnaround, the Kraken have a win streak for the first time in almost two months.
Soucy had the first two-goal game of his career. Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period as the Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Thursday.
Seattle overcame a sloppy start, including allowing Tomas Hertl’s 21st goal of the season just 38 seconds after puck drop on the first shift of the game. The expansion Kraken won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 27 and 29 at Florida and Buffalo. Seattle snapped a nine-game losing streak with a shootout victory Monday against Chicago.
“It’s hard to say when you come out slow after a win last game, but I think we just looked at ourselves and said that’s unacceptable as a team,” Soucy said.
Soucy scored at 4:18 of the second and again at 8:25. Jarnkrok added what turned out to be the game-winner at 6:27 of the third.
Seattle has won both matchups against the Sharks in its inaugural season.
“I give our guys a lot of credit to be able to step up in the second and third period and find a way to get it done when we weren’t at our best,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.
Timo Meier, who scored a franchise-record five goals in San Jose’s previous game, continued to find the net with a power-play goal midway through the third that made it 3-2.
San Jose spent much of the third on the power play but could not find an equalizer. Seattle killed off two more penalties after Meier’s goal, but San Jose had one more chance after Mason Appleton was called for hooking with 1:07 left. Despite a fourth power play in the period, the Sharks couldn’t tie it with a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minute after goalie Adin Hill was pulled.
“We got a good start and took the lead, but after the first, we stopped playing,” Hertl said. “They were all over us, they managed the game better and we couldn’t find a way. It’s a tough loss because everybody knows what is coming, the last five games before the break.”
Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves and it was one of his stronger performances as he turned away a number of dangerous chances for the Sharks. His best save was a glove stop on a breakaway by Meier early in the second.
Hill made 16 saves for the Sharks.
San Jose 1 0 1 — 2
Seattle 0 2 1 — 3
First Period: 1, San Jose, Hertl 21 (Barabanov), 0:38. Penalties: Karlsson, SJ (Holding), 12:47.
Second Period: 2, Seattle, Soucy 5 (Appleton, Giordano), 4:18. 3, Seattle, Soucy 6 (Wennberg), 8:25. Penalties: Viel, SJ (High Sticking), 8:30; Couture, SJ (Hooking), 10:24; Raska, SJ (Fighting), 15:04; Giordano, SEA (Fighting), 15:04; Soucy, SEA (Cross Checking), 15:04.
Third Period: 4, Seattle, Jarnkrok 6 (Giordano, Geekie), 6:27. 5, San Jose, Meier 21 (Couture, Hertl), 9:37 (pp). Penalties: Soucy, SEA (Slashing), 2:47; Lauzon, SEA (Holding), 9:00; Lauzon, SEA (High Sticking), 10:09; Seattle bench, served by Johansson (Too Many Men on the Ice), 12:14; Appleton, SEA (Hooking), 18:53.
Shots on Goal: San Jose 8-11-5_24. Seattle 6-7-6_19.
Power-play opportunities: San Jose 1 of 6; Seattle 0 of 3.
Goalies: San Jose, Hill 9-11-1 (19 shots-16 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 9-15-4 (24-22).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:22.