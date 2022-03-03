SEATTLE — Colin Blackwell scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.
Blackwell’s goal came a little more than three minutes into the third, and was the first short-handed tally of his career.
Blackwell started his NHL career with the Predators, making his debut for the team in 2018 and playing 33 games for Nashville over two seasons.
“That one felt good. A team I used to play for, those ones always feel good,” Blackwell said. “That one definitely sticks out there for this year.”
Blackwell also had an assist during a second-period scoring binge for the Kraken as Alex Wennberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gourde had goals in a span of 2 minutes, 39 seconds. It was the fastest three-goal span for the first-year franchise.
“It’s a great feeling, obviously,” Wennberg said. “And it was great, too — it’s three different lines that go in and score. So that’s good for the team as well.”
Chris Driedger had 19 saves for his fifth win for Seattle, which won for the first time since Feb. 11 at Anaheim. But the Kraken trailed 2-0 before their big second period.
Nashville 1 2 0 — 3
Seattle 0 3 1 — 4
First Period: 1, Nashville, Tomasino 8 (Josi, McCarron), 13:13. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 2, Nashville, Duchene 24 (Josi, Johansen), 6:54 (pp). 3, Seattle, Wennberg 5 (Johansson, Lind), 7:23. 4, Seattle, Jarnkrok 11 (Eberle, Geekie), 8:58. 5, Seattle, Gourde 12 (Dunn, Blackwell), 10:02. 6, Nashville, Duchene 25 (Tolvanen, Fabbro), 14:36. Penalties: Gourde, SEA (Slashing), 6:17.
Third Period: 7, Seattle, Blackwell 6 (Gourde), 3:19 (sh). Penalties: Donato, SEA (Slashing), 2:33; Lind, SEA (Tripping), 10:48.
Shots on Goal: Nashville 9-10-3—22. Seattle 8-8-15—31.
Power-play opportunities: Nashville 1 of 3; Seattle 0 of 0.
Goalies: Nashville, Saros 25-17-3 (31 shots-27 saves). Seattle, Driedger 5-8-0 (22-19).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:29.