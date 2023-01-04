EDMONTON, Alberta — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

“It was nice. I thought the way we played it was good to get rewarded,” Kraken defender Adam Larsson said. “There was a lot of emphasis on what happened last game and that made us even more hungry today. From top to bottom every guy played a solid game.”

