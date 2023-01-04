Seattle Kraken' Jared McCann (19) and Edmonton Oilers' Philip Broberg (86) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken' Jamie Oleksiak (24) checks Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken' Matty Beniers (10) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken' Jordan Eberle (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken' Alex Wennberg (21) scores an empty net goal as Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) chases during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken' Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) and Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) rough it up during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
EDMONTON, Alberta — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.
“It was nice. I thought the way we played it was good to get rewarded,” Kraken defender Adam Larsson said. “There was a lot of emphasis on what happened last game and that made us even more hungry today. From top to bottom every guy played a solid game.”
Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also scored for the Kraken (20-12-4), who have won two in a row. Martin Jones made 30 saves in the Seattle net.
“In the second period, we got that one goal and it gave us some wings offensively and we were able to make more plays offensively, and I think we kept our game pretty simple,” Gourde said. “We weren’t trying too much, we weren’t trying to pass through guys, we were just putting it at the net and trying to work our way there and we got rewarded.”
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (20-17-2), who have lost two straight and five consecutive games on home ice.
“You go up 2-0 and the odds that you win that game are statistically pretty high, right?” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “But, unfortunately, we weren’t able to keep the lead and we had 11 minutes where we fell asleep in the second period (and allowed four goals) and suddenly you are playing catch-up.”
Edmonton’s lethal power play connected to start the scoring with 7:13 remaining in the opening period as a Leon Draisaitl shot attempt went through the crease to Nugent-Hopkins, who sniped home his 19th of the season from a tough angle past Jones.
Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner kept it a 1-0 game by making a breakaway stop on Daniel Sprong a few minutes later.
The Oilers went up by a pair just 48 seconds into the middle period as McDavid got his league-leading 33rd goal of the season.
But the Kraken tied the game with a pair of goals just 31 seconds apart.
Seattle got on the board 4:44 into the second with a power-play goal as Beniers was able to bat a rebound out of mid-air and it trickled behind Skinner.
Then with another Oiler penalty on the way, Beniers made a perfect long pass to Schwartz at the back door, and he directed home his first goal in 12 games.
The Kraken kept coming against a shaken Oilers team, as the Edmonton defense failed to clear a big rebound, allowing Gourde to score his first goal in nine outings through traffic with more than seven minutes to play in the second.
Seattle scored its fourth consecutive goal in the period with 4:12 to go.