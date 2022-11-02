CALGARY, Alberta — Yanni Gourde tied it, Matty Beniers sealed it and the Seattle Kraken surged back to a 5-4 victory Tuesday at the Saddledome after spotting the Calgary Flames a two-goal lead earlier in the third period.

With just 11 NHL starts under his belt, Joey Daccord earned the surprise start after Martin Jones (family matter) didn’t travel with the team to Calgary. At the other end of the ice, Flames goaltender Dan Vladar had just two appearances this season and 30 in his career.

