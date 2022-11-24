SEATTLE — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the surging Seattle Kraken set a team record for goals Wednesday, overcoming Timo Meier’s hat trick in an 8-5 victory against the San Jose Sharks.

Playing their second NHL season, the Kraken got goals from a franchise-high seven players to win their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its past 10 games.

