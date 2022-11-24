Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) goes to the ice while defending San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) as he skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy slates with the puck as San Jose Sharks left wing Jonah Gadjovich (42) gives chase during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) sends the puck past San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 8-5. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) shoots the puck past San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) looks up as he skates to the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 8-5. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
SEATTLE — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the surging Seattle Kraken set a team record for goals Wednesday, overcoming Timo Meier’s hat trick in an 8-5 victory against the San Jose Sharks.
Playing their second NHL season, the Kraken got goals from a franchise-high seven players to win their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its past 10 games.
“That was fun for the fans. It stunk for the coaches,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said, half-joking. “This isn’t the way you draw it up, but it’s still a win and you’ve got to find different ways to win hockey games. This one had that feel right from the get-go tonight.”
Andre Burakovsky, Vince Dunn, Ryan Donato, Jamie Oleksiak, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken. Schwartz put his second goal of the night into an empty net late.
“It’s kind of nice to see us chip in offensively. Not that you want every game to be run-and-gun like that, but we were able to pull through,” Oleksiak said. “Any way you can squeak one out, that’s huge. But I heard it’s like a Kraken record or something, most goals in a game? So I’m sure the fans enjoyed that.”
Meier’s three goals gave him a team-leading 12. It was his first hat trick of the season and fourth of his career.
Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov also scored for the Sharks.
“Obviously disappointing,” Meier said. “To come back, and then we just gave up too much. We were turning too many pucks over. We had some parts of the game we played well but it just wasn’t consistent enough for 60 minutes. I think that was a winnable game. We just shot ourselves in the foot.”
It was a back-and-forth game throughout. San Jose led 2-1 after the first period. In the second, Seattle scored three times in less than five minutes to pull ahead, but the Sharks tied it at 4 a minute into the third before the Kraken pulled away.
Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken the lead for good about three minutes into the third with his second goal of the season. Schwartz scored the Kraken’s season-high sixth goal 59 seconds later to give Seattle a 6-4 lead.
San Jose 2 1 2 — 5
Seattle 1 3 4 — 8
First Period: 1, San Jose, Couture 11 (Nieto, Cicek), 4:11. 2, Seattle, Burakovsky 5 (Dunn, McCann), 9:44 (pp). 3, San Jose, Meier 10 (Couture, Karlsson), 18:53 (pp). Penalties: Seattle bench, served by Donato (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:40; San Jose bench, served by Barabanov (Too Many Men on the Ice), 8:35; Benning, SJ (Delay of Game), 9:35; Tanev, SEA (Roughing), 17:07; Kunin, SJ (Roughing), 17:07; Larsson, SEA (Hooking), 17:34.