SEATTLE — Without the pressure of three years of anticipation hanging around them, the Seattle Kraken felt free and loose going into the second home game in franchise history.
It showed, and Tuesday quickly turned into a Seattle rout.
Brandon Tanev had two goals and Jordan Eberle added another to give the Kraken their first home win, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-1.
“I’m not gonna say pressure, but there’s a lot of anxiety in it. You feel the big game; the first ever game in this building,” Eberle said. “So you know with that out of the way, I think the boys felt a little bit at ease.”
Mike Hoffman scored for a second straight game for Montreal, but it was an ugly start to the Canadiens’ West Coast trip. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference with just two points in six games and having been outscored 24-11.
Montreal 1 0 0 — 1
Seattle 2 2 1 — 5
First Period: 1, Seattle, Eberle 1 (Oleksiak, Wennberg), 1:02. 2, Montreal, Hoffman 2 (Gallagher, Suzuki), 11:37. 3, Seattle, Tanev 4 (Oleksiak, McCann), 15:08. Penalties: Eberle, SEA (Tripping), 1:29; Schwartz, SEA (High Sticking), 11:37; Drouin, MTL (Interference), 18:19.
Second Period: 4, Seattle, Gourde 1 (Schwartz, Lauzon), 6:56. 5, Seattle, Tanev 5 (Giordano, Gourde), 8:53. Penalties: Petry, MTL (Hooking), 13:42; Niku, MTL (Holding), 19:28.
Third Period: 6, Seattle, Donato 2, 5:14. Penalties:Paquette, MTL (Tripping), 17:10.
Shots on Goal: Montreal 9-8-7—24. Seattle 11-7-8—26.
Power-play opportunities: Montreal 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 4.
Goalies: Montreal, Allen 1-5-0 (26 shots-21 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 2-3-1 (24-23).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:20.