SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year, $1.2 million deal Wednesday after initially choosing not to offer him a contract as a restricted free agent.
Donato was one of the offensive bright spots during the inaugural season for the Kraken. Donato set career highs across the board in games played (74), goals (16) and assists (15). Donato’s 31 points ranked sixth on the team and his 16 goals were fourth-most for the Kraken.
Donato also was responsible for the first goal in team history in Seattle’s opener against Vegas.
Donato was surprisingly missing when Seattle announced which restricted free agents were offered contracts for the 2022-23 season before the start of free agency. General manager Ron Francis said earlier this month Donato had arbitration rights and that led to the initial decision not to offer a deal.
“He had a hell of a season last year and to be honest, we just didn’t want to go to arbitration with him,” Francis said July 13. “So that’s why we didn’t qualify (him). We certainly like the player and we’ll continue to have discussions there.
“Ryan elevated his game last season and we’re happy to have him return to the Kraken,” Francis said in a team statement.
“He completed a career year and will hopefully eclipse that in 2022-23.”