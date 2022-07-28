Tkachuk hat trick helps power Flames past Kraken

Ryan Donato, front, re-signed with the Kraken on Wednesday.

 The Canadian Press

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year, $1.2 million deal Wednesday after initially choosing not to offer him a contract as a restricted free agent.

Donato was one of the offensive bright spots during the inaugural season for the Kraken. Donato set career highs across the board in games played (74), goals (16) and assists (15). Donato’s 31 points ranked sixth on the team and his 16 goals were fourth-most for the Kraken.

