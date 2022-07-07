MONTREAL, Quebec — It was 59 years ago that the NHL entry draft launched in this city under circumstances similar and also different from today.
Although the hometown Canadiens held the No. 1 overall pick that year just like now, the event then — known as the “amateur” draft — and for the 16 years afterward took place privately in the ballroom of the downtown Queen Elizabeth Hotel, or the Mount Royal Hotel or league’s head office nearby. It wasn’t until 1980 that it became a public draft at the city’s hallowed Forum, where, just one year later a future Hall of Famer named Ron Francis was called to the podium by the Hartford Whalers at No. 4 overall.
“It was an interesting experience,” said Francis, who four decades later makes his first Montreal draft appearance today as a general manager, heading up the Seattle Kraken. “I was supposed to go at No. 5 to Washington, and actually Washington didn’t like me. So they made a deal to get in front of Hartford to go at No. 3. And they took Bobby Carpenter, and Hartford, I think, was more or less left with me at that point.”
Carpenter — the first high-schooler to jump directly to the NHL — scored more goals than Francis in each of their first five NHL seasons, but the Kraken GM eventually surpassed him by 1,003 career points. This illustrates how unpredictable the draft can be, especially beyond the initial selection or two where the Kraken picked from last year in taking University of Michigan center Matty Beniers second overall.
Francis has the same No. 4 overall choice the Whalers had in taking him, albeit at a different venue since the Bell Centre replaced the Forum 26 years ago. Located across a public square from the hotel where the draft began in 1963, the arena will host the first round followed by Rounds 2-7 on Friday.
Francis, after a flurry of March trades, has four second-round picks at Nos. 35, 49, 58 and 61. There’s also a third-round pick at No. 68, three fourth-rounders at Nos. 100, 117 and 123, plus the third-highest in each of the final three rounds.
The draft’s projected top 10, perhaps top five, is permeated by players from Slovakia and the neighboring Czech Republic.
Slafkovsky teamed in Slovakia with defenseman Simon Nemec, an offensively gifted right-handed shot the Kraken could take at No. 4 if U.S. National Development Program forward Logan Cooley goes third as expected.
The last Slovakian first-rounder was Marko Dano, taken 27th overall by Columbus in 2013. Marian Gaborik was the highest-ever drafted at third overall in 2000 by the Minnesota Wild.
There’ve never been two Slovakian players drafted top 10.
The Kraken also could go in a different direction and take Czech defenseman David Jiricek.
The Kraken could also opt to go with a forward at No. 4, with the U.S. National Development Program’s Cutter Gauthier, Finnish pro winger Joakim Kemell and Winnipeg Ice junior centerman Matthew Savoie among candidates.
The Kraken have 11 picks Friday, but some could be used in coming trades.
“We’re exploring all areas, and that’s certainly one of them we’ve looked at doing,” Francis said.
But he quickly added the Kraken differ from most teams; their only future player prospects being last year’s seven draft picks and some minor free agents.
“And in a lot of the deals,” he added, “the teams are not only looking for picks but prospects. And that puts us in a little bit tougher a situation.”
But he’ll explore all options: Whether it’s moving his picks for players, better draft positioning, or using them to choose players for possible trades. By week’s end, his path to improving the Kraken should become more clear.